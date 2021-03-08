GLP Creative Light 1





GLP’s Creative Light 1 (CL1) and Creative Light 1 Plus (CL1+) are the first battery-powered and completely wireless creative LED systems on the market. They are designed for maximum flexibility in an almost unlimited range of applications for professional and semi-professional users alike.



Both feature 24 RGB LEDs and offer countless design possibilities with features such as main colour control, colour patterns, a sound-to-light feature via an integrated mic and three dynamic pattern macros. Whether all pixels are used together, individually via pixel mapping or via the integrated double layer FX engine the system is capable of producing stunning lighting effects.





Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100













