GLP JDC Line

GLP’s JDC Line features hyper bright white LED and RGB pixel mapping capabilities. The pixel segments of the JDC line measure 25mm in width and are positioned to ensure that there are no black-out areas between the pixels. Each pixel segment can be split into upper and lower parts offering additional flexibility in creative options. The second part of the fixture is the powerful strobe tube, also offering segmentation of 25mm. Using the alignment bracket, multiple devices can be easily connected together, while the rigging bracket allows the installation of rigging clamps on the top, button, and back of the product.





