GROUP TECHNOLOGIES WELCOMES NEW DIRECTOR OF SALES

Over the past decade, GT’s involvement in the integration market has grown substantially, encapsulating more supply to the Professional Audio installation sector than ever before. With this growth comes the appointment of Shane Cannon as GT’s new Director of Sales. Shane brings with him extensive experience in the live and installation audio markets, having served as Senior Executive Sales Director at leading technology solutions company Diversified (formally Rutledge AV) for over two decades. Helping steer the prominent industry provider across a range of audio visual and broadcasting solutions, Shane was instrumental in the successful delivery of commitments to a range of global-facing markets, including corporate, government, education, media, and major entertainment sectors.

A fundamental asset in the growth of Rutledge and Diversified over the company’s lifespan, Shane assisted in moulding the multidisciplinary provider from a 40+ strong Melbourne office to what became one of Australia’s leading integration specialists, with 375+ staff in offices across the country. As Rutledge’s needs grew, so did their scope of high-end audio solutions, where Group Technologies played a pivotal role as one of the company’s pro audio suppliers.

“Group Technologies and I have a pre-existing relationship of over 20 years, where I have had logistical and hands-on experience with their principal brands, including NEXO, RCF, DiGiCo and Quest. I am excited to begin contributing from the inside and look forward to what we will be able to achieve together. I’m thrilled to be joining a company with such a comprehensive portfolio of forward-thinking brands and a passionate team behind them,” explains Shane.

“We’re simply delighted to welcome Shane to the team at GT. Shane brings a depth of knowledge at the highest levels of AV integration in Australia, and we know that he will become integral in supporting our customers. We are very excited about the future of this department and are looking forward to Shane utilising his expertise to provide top tier solutions for our partners,” said Anthony Touma, General Manager – Group Technologies.

Beginning as a component-level repair technician for AV hardware in the early 90s, Shane is a qualified electronics specialist who brings his industrial knowledge to bare when navigating complex tenders. His technical aptitude is backed up by an extended network of active industry peers with whom he maintains constructive connections.

Shane has had extensive success in building business relationships, with a demonstrated proficiency in face-to-face communication, presentation and negotiation. This aptitude has led Shane into cooperative phases with some of Australia’s largest performance venues, stadiums, convention centres, theatres, corporate bodies, education institutions and much more.