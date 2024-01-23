GTX 2024 – 21 Feb

Part tradeshow, part industry networking event, the 2024 Group Technologies Expo will fuse a plethora of audio technology demonstrations with the local inauguration of globally acclaimed brands, including Sound Devices, Fourier Audio, and ISOVOX. Held at Group Technologies’ Melbourne HQ in Pascoe Vale, the event runs 10:30 am to 7 pm on Wednesday 21 Feb.

GTX will feature product launches from leading Pro Audio manufacturers, including DiGiCo’s long-awaited Quantum 852 flagship console, and the mighty P18, a new 18-inch point source loudspeaker system from NEXO. The recently supercharged Retail arm of GT will also be showcasing an array of new gear, including Austrian Audio’s MiCreator mic range, a collection of premium portable vocal booth systems from ISOVOX, as well as the entire Elektron line up. World leading Sound Devices RF expert Gary Trenda will also be carrying out training seminars throughout the day.

With over 12 international special guests from the likes of DiGiCo, RCF, NEXO, Cordial, Austrian Audio, NST Audio, PSI Audio and Sound Devices, GTX is an immense offering of cutting-edge technology combined with GT’s famous hospitality. This is an event not to be missed.

To register for attendance, please email gtx@grouptechnologies.com.au, as places are limited.