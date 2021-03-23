Have Your Say: Vic Parliamentary Inquiry Into Support for the Event Sector

The Victorian Parliamentary Inquiry is now calling for submissions from people and businesses in the event industry. We strongly encourage everyone to consider making a submission as it is really important that the Inquiry gets to hear the real stories and opinions from people from right across Victoria’s event industry.

A submission can be as simple as clicking the link and filling out the online form with a few paragraphs of information.

https://www.parliament.vic.gov.au/eic-lc/inquiries/article/4650

But you can also write a longer submission. You might just want to do a brain dump of what has happened to you on a sheet of paper and attached that, or write a more structured and detailed submission. These are all really worthwhile and will help. Whether you are a worker, a freelancer or a business owner; it is really important that they get to hear your voice and your views.

Ideally, you would include:

– Who you are and what you or your business does (and about your part of the industry)

– How you have been impacted by the Covid crisis

– What you think needs to be done immediately to support our industry

– What you think needs to be done in the longer term to help our industry get back to how it should be, and so we can never be in this situation again. Making a reference to Save Victorian Events is also helpful.

Please keep in mind that the Committee conducting the Inquiry are MPs from all political parties and will currently have little knowledge of what you do or the event industry generally. We want to educate them.

Public Hearings

You can ask for the opportunity to appear in person at one of the public hearings that the Inquiry will be holding from April 14 in Melbourne and regional Victoria. The Inquiry will then decide which people will appear at the hearings.

Confidentiality

But you can also ask for your submission to be confidential or to have your name suppressed.

Parliamentary Privilege

Importantly, all submissions are protected by Parliamentary Privilege. This means no legal action can be taken against you, and you can’t be subject to discrimination, in relation to the evidence in your submission to the Inquiry.

Save Victorian Events will be making a submission – just as we will be for each of our own businesses. Some of the things we will be pushing for will include:

– For the Event Industry to be properly recognised and understood as an industry.

– For events, and the Event Industry, to be valued for the very broad and important contributions that they may make to Victoria in so many different ways.

– For the government to actively work with the Event Industry on restrictions and policies.

– For the government to provide urgent support to people and businesses in the event industry to help them to get through to when events start picking up again – including direct financial support to event industry businesses and Covid cancel insurance or underwriting.

– A long term strategy to develop and promote Victoria’s Event Industry.

Again, a submission can just be a few paragraphs on their online form or a much longer document. This Inquiry will change the way the Event Industry is viewed and treated. So please do this today!

https://www.parliament.vic.gov.au/eic-lc/inquiries/article/4650

It is helpful if let us know if you have made a submission by emailing us at help@savevictorianevents.com.au. And let us know if you have any queries.