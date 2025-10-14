Help AV1 raise $10,000 for the OzHarvest CEO CookOff

In just two weeks, AV1’s MD Nigel Mintern will be stepping out of the AV world and into the kitchen for OzHarvest’s CEO CookOff Sydney, joining some of Australia’s top chefs to cook, connect, and create change.

The event brings together business and community leaders to raise funds for OzHarvest, helping fight food waste and feed Australians doing it tough.

They’re on a mission to hit $10,000 – that’s 20,000 meals for people in need.

$1 = 2 meals. If you or your organisation can contribute, please donate. Every bit helps us get closer to making a meaningful impact together.