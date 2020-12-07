New Gear

7 Dec 2020

Highlite Infinity iW-1941 WASH


The Infinity iW-1941 moving head beam wash is powered by 19 RGBW 40W Osram LEDs. With a motorised zoom range of 3.6° to 60°, the 19 pixels can be individually controlled via DMX, Art-Net or RDM. The iW-1941 combines very fast movements, a wide zoom-range and impressive output to function as a powerful wash fixture, while offering designers the individual pixel control to create spectacular visual effects.

Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100





