Highlite Infinity iW-1941 WASH

The Infinity iW-1941 moving head beam wash is powered by 19 RGBW 40W Osram LEDs. With a motorised zoom range of 3.6° to 60°, the 19 pixels can be individually controlled via DMX, Art-Net or RDM. The iW-1941 combines very fast movements, a wide zoom-range and impressive output to function as a powerful wash fixture, while offering designers the individual pixel control to create spectacular visual effects.
Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.