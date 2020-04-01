Hitachi’s new range of commercial flat panel displays are available in 55”, 65” and 75” sizes, all in UHD 4K for clear and detailed display. The narrow bezel and slim profile make them ideal for a multitude of digital signage applications, including retail, education, corporate meeting areas and hospitality. 4GB on board memory, screen saver and media player help with signage. They ship with 4 HDMI inputs and one HDMI output, LAN port and RS232 for control, an OPS slot (on selected models), a wireless option and a built-in media player to play music, videos, photos and images directly on screen from a USB drive, SD card or internal memory. This range of panels are backed by a three-year On-Site warranty.





Contact:

Hitachi Australia

www.hitachi.com.au or 1800 448 224



Hitachi 4K LCD commercial flat panel displays









