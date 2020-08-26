How are you coping?

This is a difficult time for the industry. If you’re feeling stressed, you may wish to participate in a brief mHealth intervention, freely accessed through a project run by The University of the Sunshine Coast.

The mHealth intervention offers ideas and suggestions for coping with stressful situations, and to support wellbeing. Research has found that brief mHealth interventions have been helpful for some people in such times.

The University of the Sunshine Coast, in partnership with CrewCare, are seeking live production industry professionals over the age of 18 to take part in this project. Participants will be asked to undertake a brief online survey, then given access to information and resources to support coping (android phone users will have the option to access these resources via a mobile app). One month later you will then be asked to complete a second short survey.

All survey data collected will be stored securely as per USC’s Research Data Management Policy. All identifying information will be removed. At no time will employees of CrewCare or any other industry body linked to the project have access to any of your data. Any information you enter into the mobile app is yours and cannot be collected by the research team or app developers.

To take part in the My mHealth program…CLICK HERE