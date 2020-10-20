Howard Freeman at Bigsound 2020 – The Hard End Of The Road

Overcoming The Stigma and Building Help Seeking Behaviour

Howard Freeman is a renowned and globally respected tour and production manager, who has been responsible for making sure the show most definitely does go on. Howard was the Production Manager for Big Day Out for 20 years and has toured with Nick Cave, INXS, Jimmy Barnes, AC/DC, Eminem, Ice Cube, Midnight Oil, Prince, and The Rolling Stones, to name only a few. He is a legitimate OG Roadie and at the forefront in advocating for cultural, industry and personal change.

Where aggression and masculinity once prevailed, Howard is a man on a mission to empower and educate touring personnel in seeking help and supporting each other and creating a culture of care.

Howard will be delivering this keynote address at Bigsound 202, streamed live at 5:10PM – 6:10PM (AEST), Wednesday 21st October

https://www.bigsound.org.au/events/hard-end-of-the-road