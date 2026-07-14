In with the new at PAVT

PAVT is expanding its AV product rage, services, and expert personnel. Along with Everet Imaging cameras, Pelxux AV and MVI Audio Visual conference/meeting management technology, PAVT now has new team additions Ben Gibbs and Joe Bader.

Ben Gibbs (pictured left) brings 21 years of industry experience to PAVT. With a university background in music and an early career in live sound, lighting, developing to education and AV support, Ben possesses a broad base of knowledge and experience. He has spent the last 14 years specialising in system engineering, design, and AV consulting with top tier integrators and consultants.

Joe Bader started his working life specialising in I.T. and large space CRT projection, moving to roles with international manufacturers in numerous associated roles. An organic move to pro audio saw Joe heavily involved with resellers and integrators nationwide, providing training, support and sales. Ben and Joe’s combined knowledge and experience is another asset joining the tech and sales support team at PAVT.