New Gear

4 Feb 2021

Infinity Chimp USB Dongle


The Infinity Chimp OnPC Dongle enables your Infinity Chimp OnPC software to output 1024 channels over two DMX universes. No extra power supplies are needed as the dongle is powered by the USB input. With the available DMX 5-pin output connector on the Infinity Chimp OnPC dongle, it is possible to distribute the first DMX universe by traditional cable to control your lighting fixtures. Two universes are also available as Art-Net and sACN. This enables you to use any visualisation software, allowing pre-programming and refining of your show from a computer.

Kenderdine Electrical kelpls.co.nz or (09) 302 4100





