Inside ROE Visual’s Transformed Showrooms

Now fully settled in its new location within an industrial park in Shenzhen, Chiona, ROE Visual is proud to unveil its expanded showroom, three times larger than before. Designed as a series of immersive environments, the showroom spans a wide range of creative applications, from live entertainment to fixed installation. Dedicated zones invite visitors to explore the key differences between pixel pitches, LED chips, and display formats up close. It’s a journey through pixels and possibilities, bridging imagination with reality.

A Serene Welcome: Where Pixels Transform into Storytelling

The journey begins with a striking visual element: a delicate bridge spans a shimmering “stream” brought to life by Black Marble panels. Overhead, an expansive sky crafted from Topaz completes the scene. As visitors cross, cranes take flight across transparent Vanish V8T screens, moving gracefully through a lifelike bamboo grove. This opening scene sets the stage for the showroom, offers a compelling introduction to ROE’s immersive world.

Versatile Playground: From High-Energy Stage to Virtual Production Setup

The showroom’s dynamic stage area features a sweeping “scroll” of Topaz Curve (TP-C) 2.6 and TP-C 1.9 panels, accented by Topaz Cube (TP-B) elements and synchronized lighting strips. The result is a vibrant, disco-inspired environment that highlights ROE Visual’s expertise in delivering captivating, high-energy experiences.

At the center of the showroom lies a fully immersive virtual production (VP) stage, built with industry-standard BP2V2 LED panels and topped with a CB5 MKII RGBCA ceiling for exceptional color accuracy in film and broadcast. This space also integrates GhostFrame technology, allowing production teams to capture multiple content layers simultaneously, transforming both creative flexibility and workflow efficiency in virtual production environments.

Compare & Contrast: Clarity in Every Pixel

For professionals seeking precision, the showroom dedicates space to side-by-side comparisons of ROE’s popular products. Witness the differences in pixel pitch across the VST series (V4ST, V6ST, V8T), or explore variations in size and form with CB3 and CB5 panels. Meanwhile, a dedicated LED chip comparison zone highlights the nuances between Flip Chip, 4-in-1, and other technologies, empowering visitors to make informed decisions.

Fixed Install Excellence

In the fixed-installation zone, ROE Visual presents a dedicated portfolio tailored to meet the specific demands of commercial and architectural environments. One wall presents a close-up comparison of pixel pitches with Coral 0.9, 1.2, and 1.5, while another illustrates the panels’ transformative impact in sophisticated, high-end environments.

Coming soon to the showroom: Denali, powered by True MicroLED technology and honored as an NAB Product of the Year, will be featured on CECOCECO’s ArtMorph wall. The fusion of both elements creates an immersive and awe-inspiring visual storytelling that further elevates the fixed-install experience.

Global Reach, Local Touch

The showroom is powered by industry-leading processing from Brompton Technology and Megapixel VR, with Disguise media servers, Hive media players, RED cameras and RedSpy camera tracking devices. Beyond the headquarters, ROE Visual’s network of showrooms spans the United States, Europe, the U.K., Australia, Japan, and the Middle East, each tailored to regional aesthetics and needs. Ready to explore? Book your tour here: https://www.roevisual.com/en/about-roe-visual/showroom

About ROE Visual:

ROE Visual delivers cutting-edge LED display technology that empowers creatives, designers, and technical professionals worldwide to bring their visions to life.

Founded in 2006, ROE Visual creates the world’s finest LED display solutions by combining advanced technology, premium components, and a passion for innovation. This dedication has set ROE Visual as the industry standard in markets spanning Touring, Virtual Production, Broadcast, and Fixed Installation. With headquarters in China and a robust network of regional offices, ROE Visual provides expert knowledge, personalized service, and comprehensive global support. For more information, please visit www.roevisual.com