InSight Systems announces majority share acquisition by Hibino Corporation

InSight Systems, a leader in workplace technology, is excited to announce that on 30 October 2024, it officially joined the Hibino Corporation (TYO: 2469) family, a global industry leader in audio visual and IT solutions. This development provides a significant opportunity for InSight Systems to expand its business across Australia, enhance its service offerings, and continue delivering solutions that go beyond expectations for clients.

InSight Systems will gain access to Hibino’s extensive resources and expertise, strengthening its ability to deliver cutting-edge workplace technology solutions and maintain its leadership in the Australian market, while keeping its core values of teamwork, innovation, and client satisfaction at the forefront.

“The acquisition by Hibino brings new energy to InSight Systems and enables us to build on the exceptional service we provide,” said Dan Baldwin, Executive Director and co-founder. “It gives us the financial backing and resources to grow our business in Australia, invest in our team, and continue delivering the innovative workplace technology solutions our clients expect.”

Wayne Schultz, co-founder and Executive Director, added: “We are committed to maintaining the same high standards of service that our clients rely on. With Hibino’s support, we’re in a stronger position to expand our capabilities and this partnership secures a bright future for InSight Systems and our employees.”

While Hibino Corporation will acquire a majority interest in the business, Dan Baldwin and Wayne Schultz will continue to lead InSight Systems as Executive Directors, ensuring continuity in leadership, vision, and the company’s commitment to excellence.

“With Hibino’s backing, we’re excited to continue growing and bringing new opportunities to our team,” said Baldwin.

Tad Shimojima, Deputy General Manager of Hibino Corporation, said: “We are excited to support InSight Systems as they continue to grow and succeed in the Australian market. InSight’s dedication to innovation, quality, and client satisfaction perfectly aligns with our own values at Hibino. We look forward to working together to deliver exceptional workplace technology solutions and helping InSight Systems strengthen their position even further across Australia.”

About InSight Systems

InSight Systems is a leading provider of workplace technology solutions, specialising in AV integration, strategic consultation, and managed services. For over 20 years, the company has delivered innovative and reliable solutions to medium and large organisations across a wide range of sectors, including government, corporate, healthcare, education, and sports.

About Hibino Corporation

The Hibino Group offers comprehensive solutions to meet professional audio visual and IT needs. Their services include the sale and installation of audio and video equipment, architectural acoustics design, and large-scale AV services for concerts and events. As a publicly listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Hibino is a global leader in the audiovisual industry, known for delivering high-quality solutions to a broad range of clients worldwide.

Advisors to InSight Systems

InSight Systems was advised by Newport Capital, a leading Australian M&A advisory firm known for its expertise in guiding businesses through complex international transactions. Newport Capital provided strategic advice throughout the process, overseeing the transaction structure and ensuring that InSight Systems was well-positioned for long-term growth and value creation.