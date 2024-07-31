News

31 Jul 2024

Integrate Preview: YesTech MG6S

Stop by Stand D52 to check out YesTech’s MG6S, the ideal LED solutiuon for indoor rental applications

The MG6S (500*500*73mm) runs 4-in-1 LEDs with HDR technology, delivering 18-bit grayscale output for clear visuals at indoor events. It also supports on-site maintenance and quick assembly. It’s available in pixel pitches of 1.9/1.953/2.6/2.84/3.9/4.8/5.2mm, with a cabinet size of 500*500*73mm/500*500*75mm/500*500*80mm.

Combined with MG11/ MG12/MG13/MG14/MG15 LED panels, MG6S can be deployed as circles, letters, numbers, and more!

Integrate runs 21-23 August at ICC, Sydney. Register to attend here: https://integrate-expo.com/

