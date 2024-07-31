News
31 Jul 2024
Integrate Preview: YesTech MG6S
Subscribe to CX E-News
Stop by Stand D52 to check out YesTech’s MG6S, the ideal LED solutiuon for indoor rental applications
The MG6S (500*500*73mm) runs 4-in-1 LEDs with HDR technology, delivering 18-bit grayscale output for clear visuals at indoor events. It also supports on-site maintenance and quick assembly. It’s available in pixel pitches of 1.9/1.953/2.6/2.84/3.9/4.8/5.2mm, with a cabinet size of 500*500*73mm/500*500*75mm/500*500*80mm.
Combined with MG11/ MG12/MG13/MG14/MG15 LED panels, MG6S can be deployed as circles, letters, numbers, and more!
Integrate runs 21-23 August at ICC, Sydney. Register to attend here: https://integrate-expo.com/
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.