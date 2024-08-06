INTEGRATE – The 2024 Show Guide – Part 3

Integrate 2024 runs 21 to 23 August at the ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour. If you’re reading this show guide online or in print before the show, don’t forget to register at integrate-expo.com and take advantage of the huge education programme and inspirational talks on offer.

If you’re reading this physically at the show – hello! We’re walking around distributing this magazine, and if you see us, say ‘Hi!’ Enjoy the show!

Here is Part 3 of our guide to the show floor. Hope to see you there.

TAG

Stands B1, B4 and B9

We’re only serving coffee at TAG. For all the excitement and leading-edge solutions check out Q-SYS, Allen & Heath, Audio-Technica, and Martin Audio. But for a best at show espresso, latte, piccolo or even a cup of tea, sit down with the TAG Team and put up your feet.

Allen & Heath

CQ range of mini digital mixers – BOOM!

Avantis Solo – BANG!!

dLive V2.0 UltraFX – POW!!!

There’s three hard hitting reasons to visit Allen & Heath. Oh, and if you need a fourth – how about a delicious coffee?

Audio-Technica

At Audio-Technica we are staying right out of the way! We’re putting microphones in the ceiling and going seriously wireless. Nothing to see but plenty to hear – you’ll be able to experience our entire range of networkable, wireless and array microphones in real time with live demonstrations taking place all day, every day. No matter the platform or plugin, there’s a compatible and certified Audio- Technica solution available to meet all of your microphone needs.

Q-SYS

Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. We welcome you to presentations on Collaboration, Education and Intelligent Presenter Tracking applications. Come and experience everything new from Q-SYS.

Martin Audio

Join us as we launch of our new touring models of FlexPoint Series for the first time in Australia, featuring patented coaxal driver technology with studio sound quality output.

FlexPoint features unique, flexible, and configurable models that allow deployment as FOH or monitor applications in both portrait and landscape orientations. Released in the standard 15, 12, 8 and 6-inch models – but the 4-inch is the star of the audio world and has been drawing crowds worldwide, with an output that must be heard to be believed.

Also on display is the TORUS, a game-changer in the industry. This is the definitive constant curvature array, designed for applications that typically require a throw between 15-30m (50-100ft); in situations where a full-blown line array is not always practical, optimal, or affordable, the TORUS shines.

ULA GROUP

Stand F28

ULA Group will be bringing the most advanced visual technology from world-leading industry brands, showcasing the latest tech solutions available on the market and their seamless integration into several themed spaces across the stand.

New technology to explore on our stand:

• Immersive VuePix Infiled virtual studio environment, featuring curved screen

• Latest commercial LED displays and signage technology from VuePix Infiled

• Mission-critical video solutions by Haivision

• Ultra-high-res Digital Wallpaper canvas

• Award winning Brompton Tessera Gen 3 processing systems

• The best-in-class intelligent lighting technology by Elation Lighting

• Award-winning wireless technology for film and entertainment by Astera

• Professional entertainment lighting control solutions by Obsidian

• Professional entertainment lighting range by Acme Lighting

• Leading edge lighting control solutions by ChamSys

• Wireless lighting control solutions for professionals by LumenRadio

• Latest trends in the field of architectural lighting by Griven

Plus live technology presentations and tech talks with our international guests. Come and explore our technology!

NAS

Stand B38

Founded in 1998, NAS (National Audio Systems) is a respected Australian distributor and wholesaler of world-class professional audio and visual brands across Australia and New Zealand.

Cloud

Renowned for ultimate reliability, Cloud offer multi-zone microphone paging systems, room source and control systems, distributed audio, multi-channel amplifiers and announcement systems.

contacta

The UK-based company offers a range of technologies including 1-to-1 hearing loops, large area hearing loops, radio frequency (FM) systems, infrared systems (IR) and window intercoms.

dBTechnologies

dBTechnologies’ aim is to provide the audio professional, as well as musicians and sound designers, with products that combine high performance with world renowned Italian flair and design.

d&b audiotechnik

NAS will be showcasing XSL and Soundscape and the latest electronics on offer from d&b, with NAS key technical team members available to chat and discuss with you!

inDESIGN

inDESIGN is a brand of Commercial Audio products designed by a team of dedicated industry professionals experienced in the design, installation and marketing of PA Solutions.

MediaMatrix

MediaMatrix gives audio system operators the tools to configure and reconfigure audio and control systems in the world’s most demanding environments, whether from a computer, touch screen or a mobile device.

PARALLEL AUDIO

Australia’s most reliable and cost-effective portable PA and wireless microphone systems. For schools, churches, clubs, and all public address applications.

PLIANT TECHNOLOGIES

Professional wireless intercom systems for broadcast, live sound, theatre, theme parks, event management, maritime, industrial applications and more.

Soundtube

Whatever an application requires – open- ceiling, in-wall, surface-mount, in-ceiling or outdoor audio – SoundTube has a high-performance speaker to fit the bill.

MadisonAV

Stand D18

What will you see on the MadisonAV Stand D18 at Integrate? Well, for starters there will be live hands-on demonstrations of many of their brands and technologies, and you can also book yourself to attend separate meeting room learning sessions.

AMX

Interactive demonstrations of the new AMX MUSE automation platform with its simultaneous multiple scripting languages and no-code, low-code capabilities. Plus, live demonstrations of N2600 Dante AV enabled AVOIP products and Varia persona-defined touch panels.

JBL Professional

Newly released Soundbar PSB2 as well as Slim Column Loudspeakers, expanded Garden Loudspeaker range, VTX A-Series line array and Venue Synthesis 3D Acoustic Modelling software program.

AUDIOropa

Introducing the AUDIOropa Bettear next generation Wi-Fi Assistive Listening Solution with Auracast.

Icron

The leading range of USB extension solutions now includes the Polaris 4×4 USB Matrix switcher.

BSS

See the new generation in open architecture BSS Omni DSP, featuring the most powerful processor ever from BSS. The Soundweb OMNI family combines enterprise- grade processors, flexible I/O expanders, Dante/AES67 networked audio, an onboard scripting engine developed by AMX, and a vast library of processing objects.

Yealink

Discover the latest collaboration technology products including the Yealink SmartVision 40, CS10 and CM20.

Humly

Beautifully designed, intelligent suite of hardware and software products that book, manage and optimise meeting rooms, desks and other workspaces.

Philips

Philips Professional Display Solutions are being used throughout the stand, including high brightness, robust, e-Paper and interactive and video-wall digital signage panels.

Nureva

The Nureva range of audio-conferencing systems are certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Experience their patented Microphone Mist technology.

PTZOptics

See the latest PTZ cameras including the Move SE 1080p camera, Move 4K, and Link 4K (with Dante AV-H) Series, and the StudioPro content creation and livestreaming camera.

The MadisonAV team will also be demonstrating the impressive suite of solutions from other leading brands including NETGEAR, Crown, SpinetiX, and Roadworx Soundmasking.