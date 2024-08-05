INTEGRATE – The 2024 Show Guide (Part 1)

Integrate 2024 runs 21 to 23 August at the ICC Sydney, Darling Harbour. If you’re reading this show guide online or in print before the show, don’t forget to register at integrate-expo.com and take advantage of the huge education programme and inspirational talks on offer. If you’re reading this physically at the show – hello! We’re walking around distributing this magazine, and if you see us, say ‘Hi!’ Enjoy the show!

Amber Technology

Stands H26 and H24

Prepare to be amazed as Amber Technology showcases the future of unified communication at Integrate 2024. Visit Stand H26 to witness groundbreaking technologies that redefine collaboration and enhance communication experiences.

Step into our Unified Communication room to see a demonstration of the WolfVision CYNAP collaboration system seamlessly integrating with AVer multi-camera tracking technology and Yamaha ADECIA ceiling microphone and line array speaker solutions.

Also in our UC space is Newline Interactive screens, offering unparalleled interactive capabilities.

Experience the immersive soundscapes of HOLOPLOT, revolutionising audio experiences like never before. Prepare to learn about the special audio experience created by Amadeus Acoustics. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear soundscapes that elevate the atmosphere and engage the senses.

Delve into the realm of smart building solutions with ABB building automation and lighting control. Learn how these cutting-edge technologies optimise energy efficiency and create intelligent environments for enhanced comfort and productivity.

Experience the future of accessibility with Williams AURACAST hearing augmentation technology. Discover how this innovative solution enhances auditory experiences for individuals with hearing impairments, ensuring inclusivity in every environment.

Join us at Stand H26 to explore these groundbreaking technologies and discover how they can transform your communication and collaboration experiences. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the future of technology, exclusively at Integrate 2024.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, contact us at info@ambertech. com.au. We look forward to welcoming you to Integrate 2024 and showcasing the endless possibilities of innovation with Amber Technology.

AUDIO BRANDS AUSTRALIA

Stand B22

Check out some of the many products and solutions from Audio Brands Australia on display this year.

Bosch DICENTIS Hybrid Meetings

Bosch Hybrid Meetings provides remote participants with the same experience as those in the conference room. Used in conjunction with a Bosch Dicentis Conference System, this complete end-to-end solution ticks all the boxes for highly efficient, legally compliant meetings with on- site and remote participants. It offers centrally controlled meetings over a straightforward, intuitive interface for the chairperson/meeting manager. Regardless of physical location, each participant is fully involved and enjoys the same speech priorities, voting rights and content sharing options.

Fohhn Audio PoE Speakers

We’ll have a sneak-peak of the new Fohhn Audio PoE speaker range. On display will be the SL-20 and Scale 1, both of which support DANTE and AES67 direct to the speaker. PoE+ power provides 30W and both models include on-board DSP (EQ, delay and more). Like most Fohhn speakers, literally any colour (plus textures) is available.

Optimal Audio Pendant Speakers

Optimal Audio now offers a range of pendants based on their Up series of ceiling speakers. The sizes of the two pendants allow the Up 3”, 4” and 6” models to be used as attractive and powerful pendant speakers. Available in black or white.

Also on display will be the new bezel-less grille option for the Up Series of ceiling speakers. Available in black or white.

Earthworks Drum Mic Kits

We’ll be showcasing the all-new drum mic line from Earthworks. New is the Gen2 series of the popular DM20 and associated DK7 drum mic kit. Also on display will be the brand new DM17, a low-cost snare and tom mic along with the new DK6 drum mic kit.

Alfatron DANTE Adaptors

Alfatron DANTE adaptors are designed to easily and cost-effectively connect analogue audio (or USB) to or from a DANTE network. Supporting DANTE and AES67, the three models include:

ALF-DAI-2XLR

Two channel DANTE input device. Converts two line- level (XLR-F) analogue channels to DANTE.

ALF-DAO-2XLR

Two channel DANTE output device. Converts DANTE to two line- level (XLR-M) analogue outputs.

ALF-DAIO-USB

DANTE 2×2 channel USB device. Allows you to connect a computer to a DANTE network for playback or recording.

Event Communications Australia

Stand H61

Event Communications Australia are a specialised technology importer and distributor, supporting our dealers and partners with products and solutions for entertainment, broadcast and production industries. Priding ourselves in supporting practical, effective tools and solutions, assisting users to achieve the best outcomes for their services.

Green-Go Digital Intercom Systems

Green-Go communications intercom systems are a scalable IP based communications system, with extensive interface capability and versatility.

Used worldwide in a multitude of different applications, users have found the clarity and reliability of the system to be outstanding.

www.greengodigital.com

BroaMan Broadcast Manufactur – fibre routing, media conversion and multiplexing

BroaMan is the company behind high quality products, made in Germany, that are designed for broadcasters as well as production companies, sport facilities, professional AV integrators and many more applications. The company offers customised solutions as well as standard “off the shelf” but configurable devices, for every application that requires SD/ HD/3G video transport or routing – whether it’s a large and complex system for broadcast studio or OB Van, or a simple point to point for a small church, conference hall, etc.

www.broadcastmanufactur.com

Li.LAC UV-C disinfection

The Li.LAC MD-01 resembles a futuristic sandwich grill in a robust, road-ready 19” 3U rackmount unit. You simply place the microphones on the stainless steel grille, close the drawer, and press start. The Li.LAC can accommodate up to three handheld mics at a time and can also disinfect headsets and lapel mics.

The Li.LAC is laboratory certified to kill 99.99% of viruses and bacteria.

www.lilac.works

EC Cases

Water resistant and impact resistant rack cases, trolley cases, and utility cases to protect your investment and make sure your kit arrives on the show, ready to go, without damage.

www.evcomaus.com.au

Hollyvox

Screenshot

Introducing Hollyland’s Hollyvox G51, full-duplex wireless intercom system with advanced dual-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. It’s the ideal choice for small- and medium-scale events such as stage performances and sports events, enabling seamless team coordination.

www.hollyvox.com

JANDS

Stands E7 and C16

Experience the Future of Audiovisual Technology at Integrate 2024 with Jands.

Established in 1970, Jands has been a leading distributor of world-class audio, video, lighting, control, and broadcasting technologies in Australia and New Zealand, delivering premium products and innovative solutions tailored to individual customer needs and budgets.

At Integrate 2024, Jands will represent renowned brands such as Shure, L-Acoustics, Electro-Voice, Dynacord, Blustream, Ampetronic, Clear-Com, ETC, Robe/Anolis, Blaze Audio, Listen Technologies, Concierge, RF Venue, RGBlink, and Furman.

Visitors can explore their cutting-edge products, receive expert guidance, and attend exclusive sessions on various topics in the dedicated Shure room within booth E7.

Join Jands at booths E7 and C16 to discover the latest solutions.

Shure

Lens Position: -138543105

MXW neXt2: all-in-one wireless microphone system with combined receiver, charger, and audio DSP, ideal for meeting, higher education, and presentation spaces.

Nexadyne Vocal Microphones: featuring Revonic technology for state-of-the-art polar pattern consistency, unparalleled noise reduction, and best-in-class touring performance.

MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone: multi-zone Automatic Coverage technology captures speakers in up to eight areas, enhancing talker localisation for accurate camera tracking.

MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array: combines microphone, loudspeaker, and DSP for AV conferencing in small to medium-sized spaces with single-zone Automatic Coverage technology.

MXA901 Conferencing Ceiling Array Microphone: provides superb AV conferencing audio in a discreet 13.5-inch round size with Single-zone Automatic Coverage™ technology.

L-Acoustics

Soka Colinear Source System: an elegantly designed solution for medium throw applications in high-end settings that allows concert-quality sound. It combines nine 3.5″ neodymium LF speakers and three 1″ neodymium HF compression drivers for ultra-wide coverage with exceptional sound quality.

Xi Loudspeaker Series: including the X4i, X6i, and X8i, these loudspeakers offer powerful and discrete solutions for short throw installations. The Xi series features compact designs with broad bandwidth and shallow enclosures, making them ideal for venues like theatres, hospitality, and luxury settings. These models incorporate coaxial systems with transducers and compression drivers that deliver clear, studio-like sound. Adaptable presets allow for versatile performance, ensuring seamless integration with their elegant design and robust output.

Electro-Voice

EVID Series: ideal for enhancing audio across cardio floors, weight training areas, and communal spaces, the EVID series delivers unmatched full-range sound coverage. With options for additional subwoofers and a variety of models, it ensures more consistent appearance across multi-model installations.

Line Radiator Columns (LRC): passive column loudspeakers with three models – LRC-1060, LRC-1100, and LRC-2100. Featuring PaSS dispersion control technology, they provide carefully controlled vertical dispersion and smooth frequency response for environments requiring both audio quality and clean aesthetics.

ZLX G2 Series: Electro-Voice’s ZLX G2 Series of powered portable loudspeakers offers unmatched performance and versatility. Available in three sizes (8”, 12”, 15”), the series is perfect for any setting demanding superior sound with Bluetooth® wireless stereo streaming and QuickSmart Mobile app control

ETC

ColorSource Fixture Lighting Range: including the Fresnel V, Spot V, and Par Jr; these fixtures offer incredible output, stunning colours, and perfect dimming at an affordable price. The ColorSource Fresnel V and Spot V feature a five-colour array of red, green, blue, indigo, and lime, providing soft pastels and bold saturated colours. The ColorSource Par Jr uses a four-colour array of red, green, blue, and lime, delivering bright colour in a compact form factor.

Ampetronic and Listen Technologies

AURI: powered by Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, is the first installed assistive listening system utilising Auracast Bluetooth broadcast audio technology. Compatible with hearing aids, smartphones, and earbuds, AURI ensures accessibility for all users. It features high-quality multi-channel audio for open or secure transmission, multi-language support, and can be used with dedicated receivers or Auracast-compatible devices. AURI will be introduced to the Australian and New Zealand markets at Integrate 2024.

Visit Jands at Integrate 2024, booths E7 and C16, or explore their cutting-edge solutions at jands.com.au