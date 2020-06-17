Introducing Adamson’s CS-Series

Debuting during InfoComm Connected 2020, the brand-new CS-Series from Adamson Systems Engineering brings the heralded performance of Adamson’s tour-proven, sub-compact S-Series loudspeakers into the networked future with onboard amplification and DSP, plus Milan-ready AVB connectivity.

The CS-Series loudspeakers feature the same form factors as their S-Series counterparts, and their fully compatible sonic signatures are uniform with the S-Series and IS-Series, ensuring scalable configurations from portable corporate solutions to high-performance touring and installed systems. Plus, the turnkey CS Upgrade kit allows any existing S-Series cabinets to be easily switched to CS models in minutes.

Also included are four rack-mounted products designed to provide the necessary tools to get the highest level of performance out of the CS-Series: CS Gateway, CS NDS, CS PDS, and CS Bridge.

Finally, the Adamson CS software enhances your ability to design, deploy, control, and monitor systems in mobile and installed environments with a simplified workflow and easy-to-navigate user interface that moves logically from design and simulation through to patch, control, metering, optimization, and diagnostics.

Click through to see the full CS Series, and join the live CS-Series launch on

June 19, 2020.