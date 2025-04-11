Introducing Lux Imperium: A New Era in Lighting and Venue Infrastructure

Real World Group is excited to unveil Lux Imperium, a dynamic new brand set to redefine lighting, immersive experiences, and venue infrastructure. Lux Imperium integrates and builds upon the renowned capabilities, assets, and expert team formerly operating under SimpleMotion.Lighting.

Led by Jono Boer as General Manager, Lux Imperium will continue SimpleMotion.Lighting’s legacy, delivering exceptional lighting solutions, engineering expertise, and innovative immersive experiences across Australia and internationally.

Lux Imperium joins Red Globe Productions under the Real World Group umbrella and complements Real World’s existing technology, infrastructure and live production services, building on the synergies between brands to oHer clients comprehensive solutions.

SimpleMotion is continuing to thrive independently, sharpening its focus on its core strengths in theatre and industrial automation. With renewed energy and dedication, SimpleMotion will continue to excel and innovate within these specialized markets.

“We’re excited about the possibilities Lux Imperium brings to the industry,” said Andrew Yager, Director of Real World Group. “By strategically realigning our resources, we are positioned to oHer unmatched expertise and innovation in venue infrastructure while enabling SimpleMotion to further enhance its renowned theatre and automation services.”

“This new brand represents our commitment to driving forward the standard of service and technology in the industry,” added Jono Boer, General Manager of Lux Imperium. “The expanded capability and collaboration with the Real World team will enable us to oHer clients unparalleled creativity, technical excellence, and comprehensive solutions.”

Lux Imperium is set to become the trusted name for advanced lighting and infrastructure solutions, committed to elevating experiences across every venue and project.

For more information or to discuss how Lux Imperium can transform your lighting and venue infrastructure, please contact sales@luximperium.au. They look forward to hearing from you!