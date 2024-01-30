ISE 2024 Day 1 – L-Acoustics Xi Series

(Pic – L-Acoustics’ Chris D’bais with the X6i, X8i, and Soka)

L-Acoustics are showing off two additons to their high-end installation-focussed range in the X6i and X8i. They are equally at home in a high end corporate AV install, an extremely well-kitted out home, or on a stage. This hybrid market, where the product is just as likely to end up in retail or a very nice yacht, has become the focus of a big push by L-Acoustics as they expand aggressively in that market.

The X6i and X8i feature slender, streamlined designs that seamlessly integrate into high-end architectural settings while providing clear, studio-like sound. These passive loudspeakers boast a 1.5’’ neodymium compression driver coaxially loaded by a 6” or 8’’ low-frequency transducer in a bass reflex cabinet. The 90° axisymmetric directivity imparts a smooth tonal response, free of secondary lobes over the entire frequency range.

Both loudspeakers can be driven by two presets, allowing them to adapt to the acoustic needs of different projects and subwoofer coupling configurations. In their native presets, ideal for vocal reinforcement or when used alongside a subwoofer, the X6i boasts a maximum SPL of 123 dB and a frequency response down to 69 Hz, while the X8i features a maximum SPL of 129 dB and a frequency response down to 67 Hz. For standalone applications and close proximity listening experiences, the X6i_50 preset delivers full-range sound reproduction down to 54 Hz and produces a maximum SPL of 117 dB. The X8i_40 preset reaches 43 Hz, producing a maximum SPL of 123 dB. The combination of pristine yet powerful sound and elegant form make the X6i and X8i ideal for vocal or musical reinforcement in small theaters, live clubs, luxury and hospitality spaces, houses of worship, home and yacht, broadcast, and recording studios.