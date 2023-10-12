ISOVOX APPOINT GROUP TECHNOLOGIES

Group Technologies Australasia has been appointed the new exclusive Australian distributor of premium portable vocal booth creator ISOVOX.

Founded in 2016 by audio engineer and vocalist Philip Mayson, ISOVOX is a Swedish Pro Audio manufacturer focused on a range of solutions for voice and vocal recording. ISOVOX’s flagship system, the ISOVOX 2 portable vocal booth, has gathered endorsements from a range of high-profile performers and industry professionals, including multi-platinum award winner (Grammy, Brit, MTV) Seal, Emmy-award winning voice actor Monte Reid, as well as Luke Pimentel, Eline Vera, Roomie, Johanna Von Sicard, Paulo Mendonca, Devin Oliver and many more.

Offering the same benefits of an acoustically treated studio in a portable format, ISOVOX 2 is unique in that it controls soundwaves from all angles: sides, top, bottom, behind and front- making it over 5 times more effective in removing room sound than any other reflection filter or similar system available across the Pro and Semi-pro markets. “Since 2016, we have been changing the way people from all over the world practice and record vocals. ISOVOX products are helping to improve audio quality across the board, from small home studios, to large record labels and world famous artists. We are very excited to continue this journey, and with the help of the enthusiastic professionals at Group Technologies, we can finally bring our innovative products to Australia. As a new brand on the market, we are thankful for this opportunity and proud of being in such good hands.” – Philip Mayson, Director & Founder, ISOVOX

Group Technologies is a major supplier of professional studio equipment, with Australia-wide retail partnerships across Australia. The agreement between GT and ISOVOX further strengthens Group Technologies’ dossier, building upon their coalescence of partnerships with globally recognised Studio-centric brands like Austrian Audio, PSI Audio and Cordial.

“We are very excited to partner with ISOVOX, a brand that we feel is doing something quite different in the studio sector, and one which is also manufactured with a unparalleled craftsmanship. The addition of ISOVOX to GT’s portfolio makes for an ideal match, being very much in line with our focus on brands that are each leaders in their respective markets.” – Scott Jamieson, Technical Products Manager, Group Technologies.