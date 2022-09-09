Jands announce Kit Watson as their NZ Marketing Manager

As part of a plan to increase support in New Zealand, Jands have welcomed Kit Watson into a newly created role as Marketing Manager NZ.

Having worked in the New Zealand AVC industry since 2012, Kit brings experience working as a Marketing and Operations Manager at the distribution and dealer level for reputable brands predominantly across the commercial sector.

Most recently, Kit started a NZ business strategy company, working alongside NZ business managers to help them achieve growth through marketing and systems initiatives.

In her new role, Kit will be working closely with the existing NZ business and sales development team, Jason Allot and Phil Sargent, to improve the reach and value Jands offer dealers and partners across NZ.

“It’s an honour to be named NZ Marketing Manager for Jands. I have known the Jands team for quite some time and have always admired their dedication to the industry. I am excited to bring the Kiwi touch to this legendary AU brand here in NZ.”

Will Repanellis, Head of Marketing for Jands, added “Having collaborated with Kit in the past, I was excited when presented with the opportunity to work together again. Kit’s strategic know-how and expertise within the AV distribution industry is something I have long admired, and I look forward to seeing Kit help drive our growing New Zealand business with Jason and Phil”.

If you’re in the NZ AV industry and want to talk to Kit about how Jands can support your business or marketing strategy, please get in touch with Jands NZ here – https://jands.co.nz/contact

About Jands New Zealand

Jands (New Zealand) Ltd provides professional audio, lighting and staging solutions throughout New Zealand. We believe in delivering top tier products and providing innovative solutions for our customers. Our professional team of sales, marketing and engineering staff can assist you with every step, from technical specification and design, through to commissioning and implementation.

In New Zealand, Jands represents the leading audio and lighting brands Anolis, Biamp, Blustream, ETC, L-Acoustics and Robe.

For more information, please visit: www.jands.co.nz