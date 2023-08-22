Jands announces distribution partnership with Concierge Displays

Jands is delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with Concierge Displays, a Melbourne-born, Australian brand at the forefront of innovative room scheduling and space maximisation solutions.

This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter, with Concierge Displays’ solutions now being distributed across Australia and New Zealand through Jands’ extensive network.

With a distinguished track record of delivering exceptional, tailored solutions for diverse industries, including corporate and education sectors, Concierge is solidifying its position as a front-runner in room management technology.

“In an era where workspace efficiency is paramount, our collaboration is set to redefine the way businesses and institutions across Australia and New Zealand approach room booking and space management. We are committed to nurturing this partnership and leveraging our distribution network to bring Concierge’s innovative solutions to new heights,” says Paul Shephard, Head of Sales at Jands.

Glenn Ryan, Business Development Manager at Jands, shares, “Our alliance with Concierge, an authentically Australian brand, brings a unique set of solutions to our portfolio. Coupled with Concierge’s extensive IT system compatibility and unrivalled adaptability, we are confident in offering the most robust and reliable Room Booking solution on the market.”

As workplaces continually evolve, efficient use of space has transitioned from being a luxury to a necessity. Concierge steps in with ingenious solutions, transforming room booking from an administrative burden into a strategic initiative.

Gary Speechley, Product Manager at Concierge, explains, “Real innovation lies in crafting straightforward solutions to intricate issues. Through Concierge, we aim to elevate your workspace’s usability, significantly bolstering productivity, and efficiency.”

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Jands as our new distributor”, continued Mr Speechley, “Jands has a proven track record in delivering top-shelf audiovisual solutions and their deep understanding of the market make them the ideal partner to bring our room booking solutions to a wider audience.”

The partnership is set to empower businesses and educational institutions with streamlined, efficient, and intelligent room booking solutions, reducing administrative workload and enhancing workplace productivity.

Get a firsthand experience of Concierge Display’s range of products on the Jands booths D10 and G28 at this year’s Integrate Expo in Sydney.