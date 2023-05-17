Jands Announces Exclusive Distribution Deal with RGBlink

Jands will handle Streampro and ProAV Products in Australia and New Zealand

Leading Australian and New Zealand audio, lighting, and staging company, Jands, is thrilled to announce an exclusive distribution deal with RGBlink, a globally acclaimed manufacturer of professional video products. This agreement will see the introduction of two primary RGBlink product categories – Streampro and ProAV – into the Australian and New Zealand markets, augmenting the array of cutting-edge solutions available to AV industry professionals.

Established in 2009, RGBlink is committed to the development and manufacture of premium video products for professional AV applications. These innovative solutions aim to make advanced video more accessible across an array of visual markets. Jands will kickstart the distribution partnership in Australia and New Zealand with the Streampro Mini, TAO, ASK, and PTZ series, as well as the ProAV D, X, Q, FLEX, M, and Monitor series.

Phil Muffet, Jands CEO, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, “We are delighted to join forces with RGBlink. This collaboration allows us to diversify our product offerings further and venture into a new niche within the AV market. We aim to provide our esteemed customers with the latest technology and unparalleled solutions.”

RGBlink CEO, Ben Hu, reciprocated the sentiment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Jands Australia & New Zealand to the RGBlink family of distributors and partners. Given Jands’ extensive reach and capabilities, I am confident that RGBlink will witness substantial growth and become more accessible to customers. I appreciate Phil and the entire Jands team for their enthusiasm and commitment to RGBlink.”

Jands is optimistic that endorsing Streampro and ProAV products in the Australian and New Zealand markets will significantly enhance the quality and diversity of professional AV solutions available. This expansion clears the path for more creative opportunities and paves the way for industry growth.

We are now accepting orders for the impressive new RGBlink product line that can revolutionize your AV projects. Visit our website at https://www.jands.com.au/brands/rgblink to place your order and experience state-of-the-art solutions.