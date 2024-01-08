JANDS BECOMES A DISTRIBUTION PARTNER FOR ELECTRO-VOICE AND DYNACORD IN NEW ZEALAND

Jands (New Zealand) Limited, a leading distributor in the audio, video, and lighting industry, is proud to announce a new primary distribution agreement with Bosch Security and Safety Systems. This strategic partnership will see Jands provide sales, design and technical support for Electro-Voice and Dynacord’s range of installation-focused products in New Zealand, effective from January 1st, 2024.

“The expansion of our partnership further enables Jands New Zealand customers to deliver comprehensive solutions across corporate, government, and education sectors. This move is a testament to the success and satisfaction these brands have already brought to our Australian customers, and we’re excited to continue this success in New Zealand,” commented Phil Muffet, CEO and Managing Director of Jands.

Kit Watson, General Manager of Jands New Zealand, added: “Much like Jands, Dynacord and Electro-Voice have strong histories of providing trusted audio solutions. This distribution partnership reinforces our commitment to listening and supplying our New Zealand customers with globally trusted technologies backed by leading, local support. We are excited to bring this extensive range of installation-focused products to our nationwide dealer network.”

For more information about Jands distributed brands available to the New Zealand market, please visit: https://www.jands.co.nz/