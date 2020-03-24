Jands Online Initiatives – Training and Socialising

Jands have stepped up in this time of crisis and have gone online to support our industry. Coming up tomorrow March 26, you can join Eddie Welsh for an Electronic Theatre Controls Eos Programming Q&A at 10:00 AM AEDT

This is an opportunity to get an answer to any and all of your burning ETC Eos programming questions.

Example questions could be:

How do I build a magic sheet?

How should I use discrete timing?

What is an absolute effect?

Submit your own question via the webinar registration page.

https://lnkd.in/gWFzeQe

Another excellent initiative is ‘Caffeine and Conversation’, which aims to ease the isolation of working from home, and help protect our collective mental health. In Jand’s words:

“At the moment, many of us in the AV industry are either working from home or are on forced extended leave. The team at Jands wanted to do something to help break the isolation. So, we have started an experiment called ‘Caffeine and Conversation’.

Basically, we will spin up a Zoom meeting at 11 a.m. AEST each Tuesday to facilitate a social gathering of like-minded individuals throughout the industry. So grab a coffee (or tea), take a quick break and come hang out with us. No sales pitch or presentations, just 30 mins of down time to catch up with industry peers. We hope to see you there.”

https://lnkd.in/fuhwMv6