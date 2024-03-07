Jands Presents ‘Loud and Clear Sydney’, 19 & 20 March

Jands cordially invites you to join them for ‘Loud and Clear’, an exclusive industry event taking place on 19th & 20th March 2024 at the Rebel Theatre, ATYP (Pier 2/3, Suite 2/13A Hickson Rd, Dawes Point). This event showcases the latest audio technology from Electro-Voice and Dynacord, designed to provide cutting-edge solutions for your venue. It offers an exceptional opportunity to network with industry experts, discover innovative products, and gain insights that can transform your audio setup. Secure your spot now to be at the forefront of audio innovation and ensure your venue stands out in the competitive landscape. Register today!

Tue 19th Mar 2024: https://events.humanitix.com/jands-presents-loud-and-clear-portable

Wed 20th Mar 2024: https://events.humanitix.com/jands-presents-loud-and-clear-installed-sound-systems