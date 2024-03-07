News

7 Mar 2024

Jands Presents ‘Loud and Clear Sydney’, 19 & 20 March

Jands cordially invites you to join them for ‘Loud and Clear’, an exclusive industry event taking place on 19th & 20th March 2024 at the Rebel Theatre, ATYP (Pier 2/3, Suite 2/13A Hickson Rd, Dawes Point). This event showcases the latest audio technology from Electro-Voice and Dynacord, designed to provide cutting-edge solutions for your venue. It offers an exceptional opportunity to network with industry experts, discover innovative products, and gain insights that can transform your audio setup. Secure your spot now to be at the forefront of audio innovation and ensure your venue stands out in the competitive landscape. Register today!

Tue 19th Mar 2024: https://events.humanitix.com/jands-presents-loud-and-clear-portable

Wed 20th Mar 2024: https://events.humanitix.com/jands-presents-loud-and-clear-installed-sound-systems

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

Unilumin’s ‘Metasight’ sees AI as an LED Product Driver
7 Mar 2024
Ariel – LIVE at Martinis 1976 tape to be released on March 15th 2024
7 Mar 2024
The People of CX Magazine
6 Mar 2024

Latest jobs

Head Theatre Technician
6 Mar 2024
Senior Engineer (Audio & Broadcast)
4 Mar 2024
Senior Technician/ Technician (Full Time) – NSW
4 Mar 2024
View all jobs