Jands Terminate their Exclusive Biamp Distribution Agreement for Australia and New Zealand

Jands, a leading Distributor of professional audio-visual and lighting products, yesterday announced the termination of their Exclusive Distribution agreement with Biamp. This enables Biamp to implement a dealer-direct model in Australia and New Zealand.

Biamp has advised they wish “to more aggressively pursue opportunities in all target vertical markets; corporate, food service and hospitality, retail, large venues, education, religion, sports and leisure, and outdoor applications”

Following Jands’ resignation in 2018 from Harman distribution, the company was appointed as the exclusive Australian and New Zealand distributor for Biamp and, over the past six years, has tripled Biamp’s business. During this time, Jands has also added a number of “best in class” audio-visual products, including L-Acoustics, Blustream, Concierge, Electro-Voice, Pioneer DJ, RGBlink and Blaze. This has enabled Jands to support our customer base of Integrators, Resellers and Production Companies with both product and complete systems. This has resulted in divergent strategies for Biamp and Jands, and as such, it seems appropriate to terminate the current exclusive arrangement.

Biamp has a great team, and Jands has enjoyed working with such talented people over the past six years. Further, Jands are incredibly proud of the success our staff have achieved with Biamp in the Australian and New Zealand markets and appreciates Biamp’s acknowledgement with the presentation of two Distributor of the Year awards.

“The change in distribution strategy removes much of the conflict in our product portfolio and enables Jands to more aggressively pursue opportunities with both existing and new manufacturer’s offerings,” comments Jands CEO Phil Muffet.

“Jands wish to acknowledge the contribution and benefits the company has enjoyed from our association with Biamp and to thank Biamp for their support and encouragement over the years. Further, we wish Biamp all the success as they pursue this new distribution model.” comments Paul Mulholland, Jands Executive Chairman