JBL announce surprise, retroactive 7 year warranty

Harman-owned JBL have issued a surprise announcement, decclaring the immediate warranty extension of select JBL Professional Portable PA Loudspeakers.

The leader in professional sound for more than 75 years is now backing several products with an unprecedented 7-year warranty, effective from the original receipt date of purchase.

This industry-leading warranty is a product of JBL’s continuous dedication to quality components and testing that includes a standard 100-hour acoustic stress test, a battery of aging and drop tests and a wide range of stringent, global electronic testing and certification procedures.

Products covered include EON ONE Compact, EON700 Series, EON ONE MK2 and PRX ONE.

Note: The extended warranty program applies to all product components, except batteries, which continue to include a robust three-year warranty.

Please contact Australian JBL distributor CMI Music & Audio for more details.