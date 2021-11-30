JBL EON ONE MK2

This is a stick PA that runs on a rechargeable battery that is ingeniously built into the speaker column, offering a six-hour run time. Highly portable at just 19kg for the whole package, the battery operation alone offers huge advantages to anyone running anything outdoors including buskers and wedding celebrants. Not having to find power will also aid every kind of corporate AV application when getting in and out fast is a must.

Operating the mixer via the onboard controls is easy and intuitive. I like the inclusion of dedicated EQ controls, which you don’t often find on this kind of unit. You get three levels of access to the DSP, including beginner, intermediate or advanced, which means the MK2 can safely go out with just about anyone in dry hire, or be tweaked and tuned by pros as necessary.

In the listening test, utilising both test tracks and an SM58, the EON ONE MK2 is a solid performer. I had just tested the more expensive JBL PRX ONE, but the price difference did not equate to an equivalent reduction in quality.

The battery that runs the system is a very clever piece of engineering. I would swear, being an avid cyclist, that JBL have sourced it from an electric bike manufacturer; it’s almost identical to units I’ve seen whizz by me on the bike paths. When you’re running on mains power, you get a 4dB boost, kicking you up to 123dB peak SPL. We were listening on mains, and the power was more than adequate for most small gigs.

Horizontal dispersion is slightly wider than most, at 140 degrees. The column array is running eight 2” tweeters, while the bottom is handled by a 10” woofer that runs down 37Hz. Amp power is rated at 1500W peak.

The Specs

Powered Column PA Speaker

Highs: 8x 2”

Low: 1x 10”

Max SPL: 123 db on AC, 119 dB on battery

Crossover Frequency: 230 Hz

Freq Range (-10dB): 37 Hz – 20 kHz

Dispersion (HxV): 140°x30°

Amplifier

Power Rating: 1500W Peak

Connectivity

Inputs: 3x XLR Combo Jacks, 1x 1/4” Hi-Z, 1x 1/8”/BT Summed

Output: 1x 1/4” balanced

Control

Onboard dedicated EQ, gain and reverb encoders, and LCD screen

JBL Pro Connect app

Physical

Weight: 19.3kg

Dimensions (WxDxH): 452mm x 627mm x 730mm

Battery

97.2 WH, 36V, Lithium Ion

Pricing

JBL EON ONE MK2: RRP $2399 inc GST