New Gear

7 Dec 2020

JBL Nano KX


The JBL Nano KX Bluetooth-enabled volume controller is perfect for content creators, home-recording enthusiasts as well as mobile DJs and performers who want to integrate Bluetooth into their project studio or non-Bluetooth, portable PA system. With professional analogue I/O and easy pairing of Bluetooth-enabled devices such as mobile phones and tablets, it seamlessly integrates into your production space to provide non-Bluetooth speakers with wireless playback capabilities. Plus, the easy-to-use knob allows you to control volume levels of your signal, as well as advance tracks, pause and mute devices connected via Bluetooth.


JPRO www.jpro.co.nz or (09) 275 8710





Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

Attero Tech by QSC I/O Endpoints
7 Dec 2020
Bose L1 Pro
7 Dec 2020
DeSisti Vari-White + Color
7 Dec 2020

Latest jobs

Digital Technology / LED Screen Sales Representative – NSW / ACT
30 Nov 2020
Digital Technology / LED Screen Sales Representative – VIC / WA / SA / TAS
30 Nov 2020
Audio Visual Officer
29 Nov 2020
View all jobs