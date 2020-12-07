The JBL Nano KX Bluetooth-enabled volume controller is perfect for content creators, home-recording enthusiasts as well as mobile DJs and performers who want to integrate Bluetooth into their project studio or non-Bluetooth, portable PA system. With professional analogue I/O and easy pairing of Bluetooth-enabled devices such as mobile phones and tablets, it seamlessly integrates into your production space to provide non-Bluetooth speakers with wireless playback capabilities. Plus, the easy-to-use knob allows you to control volume levels of your signal, as well as advance tracks, pause and mute devices connected via Bluetooth.
JPRO www.jpro.co.nz or (09) 275 8710
