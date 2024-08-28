JBL VTX Listening Experience at BIGSOUND

Join MadisonAV for burgers and a beer at Blute’s during Brisbane’s BIGSOUND festival, while you hear a personalised and curated JBL VTX A-Series line array Listening Experience.

Whether you’re an artist, an audio engineer, a festival manager or a venue manager – you know that quality audio systems are a requirement for quality performances.

As sponsors of BIGSOUND, MadisonAV have provided JBL Professional VTX line array audio systems into four venues – Blute’s, The Sound Garden, Eclipse and the JBL LIVE at BIGSOUND Stage.

So if you are interested in the latest live and performance audio products and technologies, MadisonAV invite you to join them for a private JBL VTX A Series line array listening experience.

VTX A-Series Demonstration

A VTX A-Series system is the premium, flagship line array system in the JBL Professional range, and is used in major festivals, venues and events around the world. Systems can be designed and configured to suit venues or festivals of all sizes.

Meet MaadisonAV at Blute’s and they’ll lead you on a one-hour demonstration, so you can compare systems of different sizes under different conditions. To register, simply click through and choose one of the following sessions:

With advanced acoustics, common rigging systems and full software integration, it’s never been easier to deliver extraordinary sound at any scale.

Industry Showcase

These systems will also be used in Blute’s, The Sound Garden, Eclipse and on the JBL LIVE at BIGSOUND Stage during the Industry Showcase events at each evening, so you can hear the system in ‘the wild’ during live performances.

These performances will be mixed by third parties, but our technical team will be on-site if you would like to connect during the evening – contact Peter Kubow 0487 777 505 or proaudio@madisonav.com.au