Join the The P.A. People Venue Engineering Team at Integrate 2023

“We’ve completed so many staging projects in a short time frame,” says Peter Grisard – Manager, Venue Engineering at The P.A. People. “They’ve included the design and installation of two complete counterweight systems, one of which was equipped with innovative front-loading counterweight cradles. Underway at the moment are a myriad of projects, including the fit-out of a new performing arts centre; a new school theatre complete with motorised acoustic reflectors and a motorised orchestra platform; a hotel ballroom equipped with a clever overhead tracking system which allows the operator to easily relocate multiple large video screens from one part of a ballroom to another; and a complex technical upgrade for a civic centre featuring Movecat control systems and TheatreQuip drum hoists. To manage this workload our engineering and operations staff base has also grown significantly.”

“The key to developing the capability of our Venue Engineering Team has been to secure a number of international agencies for the distribution of specialised theatrical products,” says Chris Dodds, Managing Director of The P.A. People. “Alongside our Australian designed and built TheatreQuip range we have the products and experience to create a solution for almost every situation.”

Visit The P.A. People at Integrate on Stand C47. More Info at papeople.com.au

Join Peter Grisard and The P.A. People’s Chief Engineer Andrew Mathieson at an Integrate Tech Talk: ‘Venue Engineering Q&A – Safe Workplaces, your duty of care’. It’s running 11am, Friday Sept 1st with limited tickets available – email to secure yours: techtalk@papeople.com.au

