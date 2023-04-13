JPRO Experience Tour Announced

JPRO, one of New Zealand’s leading and most experienced professional audio, video and control distribution companies is celebrating 35 years of dedication to the NZ Pro Audio industry with the JPRO Experience Tour.

The Experience Tour takes place in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch from 8 to 12 May 2023, launching the new JBL SRX900 Powered Line Array Series and showcasing the JBL range of portable powered PA Systems.

“JPRO has an impressive track record of service, support and dedication to the professional audio industry in New Zealand and we would like to introduce the latest range of JBL Professional loudspeakers and highlight how versatile they are,” says Paul Edlin who is Audio Sales Director for New Zealand JBL distributor JPRO. “In fact, JPRO was launched in 1988 to fulfil the demand for JBL Professional products in this country, so it is rather fitting that we can celebrate our 35th Year with an Experience Tour to introduce the new JBL SRX900 Powered line array series.”

The first leg of the JPRO Experience Tour begins in Auckland at the Civic Theatre on Monday 8 May, with multiple demo sessions during the day followed by an open evening networking session. The JPRO Team then moves on to The Opera House in Wellington on Wednesday 10 May with the final leg at the James Hay Theatre in Christchurch on Friday 12 May.

“We are truly excited to launch the latest world class powered line array system from JBL Professional. It is an approachable system for those wanting to move up to a line array format with all the pro features and control of much higher end systems,” says Tim Robertson, Tour Sound Sales Manager at JPRO. “JBL SRX900 leverages the latest technologies to be both sonically impressive whilst easy to manage from both a hardware and a software perspective. I have been banging on how impressive the patented rigging system is on the JBL line arrays and the exceptionally smooth new sound from JBL Professional. But don’t take my word for it, come along and experience it yourself.”

The JBL SRX900 family includes dual 6.5-inch and dual 10-inch powered line array elements and 18-inch and dual 18-inch powered subwoofers, providing a competitive cost-effective solution ideal for hire companies and small to medium sized venues and fixed installations such as theatres, houses of worship and conferencing venues seeking the ultimate combination of performance and affordability.

Registration is essential as space is limited. For bookings, visit the JPRO website events page https://www.jpro.co.nz/training-events