Just Landed: Mother Trucker Packer Range – Ready in Stock at Ovation Cases by DQ

New Mother Trucker Ovation Road Cases

Design Quintessence is excited to announce the expanded Mother Trucker Packer range, now available in multiple sizes and configurations — all ready in stock and available for immediate dispatch. These versatile road cases are built to transport cables, LED panels, cameras, and lighting fixtures while delivering reliable protection, durability, and adaptability.

Improved Quality Features:

Each Mother Trucker Packer is crafted with premium 12mm Hexagon Laminated plywood, fitted with Penn Elcom hardware for dependable performance, and features a recessed lid-pull for easier lifting. Most models are foam lined for extra protection, with the exception of the OV-MTP-6012095, which includes adhesive-backed foam blocks instead. Select models feature internal wall channels for slide-in plywood dividers, allowing adjustable compartments for tailored organisation.

Range Quality Classification:

Ovation Standard: Off-the-shelf cases, ready-to-go from our warehouse with plenty of stock, delivering Ovation quality at an accessible price point.

Ovation Custom: Tailored solutions balancing premium materials with flexible configurations.

Ovation Premium: High-end cases built for demanding applications and maximum performance.

Custom Inserts: Optional CNC-cut foam inserts and lift-out trays allow a purpose-built fit-out (design fee policy applies), keeping equipment secure and organised.

Featuring the Newest Addition – OV-MTP-6012076:

The OV-MTP-6012076 Mother Trucker is a versatile workhorse designed for multiple industries. Its regularly spaced internal wall channels accommodate slide-in plywood dividers, enabling adjustable compartment sizes. These dividers can be enhanced with custom CNC-cut foam inserts and/or trays, supporting rapid reconfiguration and ensuring the road case remains functional well beyond the service life of the equipment it houses.

The Mother Trucker Packer range combines durability, flexibility, and practicality, offering solutions for both ready-to-go stock and custom fit-outs. With premium materials, improved hardware, and adaptable interiors, these cases deliver Ovation quality you can trust — at every level.

Ovation Mother Trucker Packer

The Ovation Mother Trucker Packer is part of the Ovation Standard Range — ready off-the-shelf road cases built for high-demand, commonly used production equipment. Constructed with premium materials and fitted with Penn Elcom hardware, these cases are reliable, versatile, and built to last. Ideal for transporting cable, LED panels, cameras, and lighting fixtures, the Packer keeps gear organised and secure. With reinforced corners, durable castors, and a smart layout, it delivers consistent quality at an accessible price point.