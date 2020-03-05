

The WS-12 is a 1000 Watt, 12-inch subwoofer ready for both studio and live work. Can be used in the studio as a companion subwoofer to Kali’s Lone Pine and Independence monitors, on the road with sturdy construction or for use in surround mixing applications. +/- 3 dB lower frequency range at 30 Hz, with -10 dB frequency response down to 23 Hz. Peak SPL is 123 dB. DSP features include selectable crossovers, with gain adjustment for room position, and polarity inversion. Specifically designed to be portable enough to disconnect and transport in a small car.





Contact:

NAS

nz.nas.solutions or (09) 414 4220





Kali Audio WS-12 subwoofer









