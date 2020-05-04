New Gear

4 May 2020

Kiloview E1 and E2 Video Encoders


Kiloview offer a range of video encode, decode and signal converters, including the E1 and E2 series of SDI and HDMI encoders. The E1 comes in two SDI formats, one catering for all of your typical IP encoding formats (RTP, RTSP, RTMP, TS, HLS) and the other with all of the IP set plus NDI with optional HX and SRT as standard. Ingest resolutions of up to 1080p60 are supported. The E2 is the HDMI version offered in two options as IP and NDI enabled encoding with up to 1080p60 supported as well.

Kiloview also have a range of 4K encode and decode devices, wireless and wired, rackmount and standalone.

