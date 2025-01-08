Krank’d Productions and Onesol Productions Team up for the Gold Coast Mayor’s Carols

Krank’d Productions and Onesol Productions joined forces once again to deliver one of the standout events on the Gold Coast calendar – the Gold Coast Mayor’s Carols.

Held at the iconic HOTA Outdoor Stage, the event transformed the HOTA Parklands into a vibrant holiday wonderland. The venue featured expansive VuePix Infiled LED screens, an array of food trucks, and free family-friendly entertainment, creating a festive atmosphere for attendees of all ages.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate promised a bigger and better Carols celebration, and the event delivered in spectacular fashion. With tickets selling out weeks in advance, audiences braved the rainy weather to sing and dance along to beloved Christmas classics.

Onesol Productions played a pivotal role in the event’s success, providing a top tier audio and LED package. The production featured over 80 square meters of VuePix Infiled AR3 screens, comprised of more than 160 LED panels. Powered by the cutting-edge Brompton SX40 processors and Tessera XD units.

Krank’d Productions handled the lighting for this event, with the lighting design by Panda of Krank’d Productions. The lighting rig needed to cater for both the audience attending live as well as the television broadcast requirements.

Lighting fixtures included 10x Acme MANA Profiles, 24x Acme Glamour CM700Z wash lights, 12x Acme Stage Par Zoom Colour, and 24x Acme Stage PAR Colour fixtures.

12x Astera Titan Tubes, 24x Astera NYX Bulbs, and 48x Astera Pixel Bricks were used to decorate the stage and provide the extra spark for the event and all the artists.

Control for all of the production lighting was handled seamlessly via 4x Netron EN6-IPs and 4x Netron EN4 nodes, with all of the Astera fixtures being controlled wirelessly via a LumenRadio AURORA CRMX transceiver.

The artists line up featured the Gold Coast singer-songwriter Budjerah, supported by Australian singing sensation Dami Im and brass ensemble, the Hot Potato Band.

Characters of The Warner Bros. Movie World Looney Tune Christmas kept the kids entertained, along with a special performance by the Wizard of Oz cast and a visit from the one and only Santa Claus.

The event was hosted by 7NEWS Gold Coast presenters Amanda Abate and Steve Titmus as well as 1029 Hot Tomato’s Emily Jade O’Keeffe and Galey.