L-Acoustics A Series Brings the Party to Dual-space Venue in Phuket 

In the Bang Tao district of Phuket, Thailand’s most visited resort island, CLC Phuket has set out to do something few venues on the island attempt: turn an evening of fine dining into a full theatrical show. Short for Come Leo Come, CLC takes its cue from the cinematic glamour of the 1920s and ’30s, pairing Pan-Asian and Mediterranean cuisine with live music, DJ sets and large-scale tribute performances that build across the night. As the menu gives way to the show, a main room seating up to 250 guests transforms from restaurant to stage to dance floor, while a separate karaoke room hosts more intimate gatherings of around 50. A concept that moves from quiet dining to concert-level energy in a single evening placed unusual demands on the audio system: it would need to perform with equal conviction at both ends of that range.

Familiar Ground, New Brief

CLC’s owners arrived at L-Acoustics by ear. Having experienced the system that Bangkok-based L-Acoustics Certified Partner Vision One installed at nearby Café del Mar Phuket, they asked their system integrator to bring Vision One in for their own venue. “The experience CLC’s owners had at Café del Mar Phuket was so positive that they specifically asked their system integrator to approach us for an L-Acoustics solution,” says Akarat ‘Pete’ Thitipattakul, Business Development Manager, Vision One. “Their brief was for a sound system that could support both early evening and late-night experiences with consistent coverage and high-output performance.”

The brief set Vision One a clear test. A single system would have to carry the venue across its full programming range, from background music during dining through to high-SPL DJ sets and live performances later in the night, holding vocal clarity and long-term listening comfort at every level. It also had to sit within an interior conceived first as a stage set, where visual design, rather than acoustics, governed much of the room. The A Series was Vision One’s answer to both challenges.

A Series Balances Power, Coverage and Form

“We chose the A Series because it offers an ideal balance of power, coverage flexibility, musicality and compact form factor,” says Thitipattakul. “The combination of A15 Focus and A15 Wide allowed us to optimise coverage throughout the venue while maintaining tonal consistency. When combined with the KS21 subwoofers, we were able to deliver strong low-frequency performance and excellent vocal clarity, which were critical requirements for the client.”

Because the interior design fixed where loudspeakers could hang, coverage had to be solved within positions the team could not move. Vision One used L-Acoustics Soundvision to model coverage and SPL distribution against those set points, refining the configuration and resolving potential inconsistencies across both audience areas before any rigging went up.

One A Series Approach Across Two Rooms

The main room centres on two hangs, each configured with one A15 Focus and one A15 Wide beneath an A15 BUMP rigging system, supported by four KS21 subwoofers. Two X8i loudspeakers, supplemented by a further two KS21, provide delay coverage to ensure excellent SPL distribution.

The karaoke room runs a parallel configuration: two hangs of one A15 Focus and one A15 Wide per side, again using A15 BUMP rigging, with two KS21 handling low-frequency reproduction. Across both spaces, system drive and processing is handled by four LA4X amplified controllers and one LA2Xi.

Since CLC Phuket is located some distance from Vision One’s Bangkok base, the team implemented remote system access to allow for immediate troubleshooting and support. Vision One also walked the venue’s technical staff through the system tuning process to ensure confidence in the configuration from day one.

Clarity at Every Volume Wins the Room

Since opening, the system has held up across exactly the range the brief described. Operators report consistent results night to night across sound quality, configuration and reliability, while guests have singled out the mix of high output and clarity through both live sets and DJ programming. For a venue whose evenings climb from quiet dining to concert-level energy, the same system now carries every stage of the night without a change in character.

“For Vision One, the measure of the project is what happens on a working night.” Says Thitipattakul, “CLC’s team can now let a night build naturally — from dinner, to live performance, to dance floor — without ever needing to compromise the sound to get there. That continuity, from the quietest moment to the loudest, is what the old approach couldn’t offer.”