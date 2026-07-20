BCEC Elevates Event Experiences with Landmark 24-Metre LED Canvas in Plaza Ballroom

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC) has reinforced its position as one of Australia’s leading event destinations with the installation of a striking new 24-metre-wide LED display in its iconic Plaza Ballroom.

Delivered in partnership with Diversified and ULA Group, the permanent visual solution features a 24m x 4m VuePix Infiled AR2 LED screen powered by Brompton Technology processing, creating one of the most significant permanent LED installations within an Australian convention and exhibition venue.

Designed to support the diverse range of conferences, gala dinners, awards presentations, product launches, hybrid events and corporate functions hosted within the venue, the new LED canvas transforms the Plaza Ballroom into an immersive visual environment capable of adapting to virtually any event format.

A Flexible Visual Platform for Modern Events

As one of BCEC’s premier event spaces, the Plaza Ballroom regularly hosts events with vastly different content and presentation requirements.

While conferences demand high-resolution presentation content, speaker imagery and live camera feeds, gala dinners and awards ceremonies often rely on dynamic branding, sponsor recognition, video content and immersive visual storytelling.

The challenge was to create a permanent solution capable of delivering exceptional results across all event formats while simplifying event delivery for organisers and production teams.

The result is a visually impressive 96-square-metre LED canvas, offering a native resolution of 8064 x 1344 pixels and more than 10.8 million pixels across the front of the ballroom. The ultra-wide display enables panoramic content, cinematic backgrounds, multi-window presentations and flexible Picture-in-Picture (PiP) configurations, allowing event organisers to combine presentation content, live vision, branding and sponsor messaging within a single cohesive visual experience.

Creating Greater Impact for Event Organisers

The expansive LED canvas provides a dramatic visual focal point, allowing content to extend seamlessly across the entire stage environment without interruptions from presenters, lecterns or stage infrastructure.

For sponsors and stakeholders, the screen offers significantly greater visibility and premium branding opportunities, while event organisers benefit from enhanced flexibility when designing content layouts for both in-person and hybrid audiences.

The permanent installation also delivers operational advantages, reducing reliance on temporary display systems, lowering bump-in requirements and minimising technical complexity for many event formats.

In addition, the digital platform supports BCEC’s ongoing sustainability initiatives by providing a flexible alternative to single-use printed signage, banners and event graphics.

“At BCEC, leading innovation in event technology is a core value, supported by more than 30 years of delivering advanced solutions for our clients,” said Michael Duckworth, Technology and Innovation Director at BCEC. “This installation in the Plaza Ballroom, delivered with ULA Group and Diversified, continues that approach and strengthens our capability to support clients in delivering more engaging, high-quality event experiences.”

VuePix INFiLED AR2: Built for Performance and Longevity

At the heart of the installation is VuePix Infiled AR2 LED technology, selected for its proven performance, serviceability and long-term reliability.

Featuring a fine 2.97mm pixel pitch, high-contrast black LEDs and brightness levels of up to 1,200 nits, the display delivers exceptional image quality, vibrant colour reproduction and outstanding visibility under full ballroom lighting conditions.

While the AR Series is widely recognised throughout the rental and staging industry, its robust construction, lightweight magnesium-alloy cabinet design and front-and-rear service access also make it ideally suited to permanent venue installations where reliability and ease of maintenance are critical.

The installation team noted that many of the same features that make AR2 highly efficient in temporary event environments also contributed to a streamlined installation process and precise alignment across the 24-metre-wide display surface.

Powered by Brompton Technology

Driving the LED canvas is a sophisticated Brompton Technology processing ecosystem comprising two Brompton Tessera SX40 processors, eight Brompton XD data distribution units and Tessera R2 receiver cards integrated throughout the display.

The Brompton platform was selected for its industry-leading image quality, colour accuracy and operational reliability, delivering exceptional performance for both live events and broadcast applications.

The low-latency processing architecture ensures smooth real-time response when displaying camera feeds, speaker close-ups and live content, while Brompton’s advanced colour management tools provide camera-friendly performance for hybrid and streamed events.

As convention and exhibition venues increasingly seek higher visual standards and simplified workflows, Brompton Technology continues to establish itself as the processing platform of choice for premium LED installations across Australia.

Collaborative Delivery

The project was delivered through a successful tender process led by Diversified, who managed the installation and system integration. ULA Group supplied the complete VuePix Infiled LED solution and Brompton Technology processing system, while also supporting commissioning and specialist operator training to ensure the venue team could maximise the system’s capabilities from day one.

Brad Hodge of Diversified described the project as an opportunity to create something that would genuinely elevate the experience within the Plaza Ballroom.

“The goal was to create something that genuinely lifts the experience in the Plaza Ballroom, not just another display. This 24-metre-wide LED canvas fundamentally changes how the space can be used, from keynote presentations and sponsor branding through to immersive visual experiences that transform the entire room.”

Raising the Benchmark for Event Technology

The installation reflects BCEC’s ongoing commitment to investing in innovative technology that enhances the experience for event organisers, presenters, sponsors and delegates alike.

By combining a large-scale VuePix Infiled LED canvas with Brompton’s world-class processing technology, Plaza Ballroom now offers one of the most versatile and visually impactful presentation platforms available within an Australian convention and exhibition venue.

The result is a future-ready event space capable of delivering greater engagement, stronger visual storytelling and exceptional presentation quality for years to come.

Project Summary

(BCEC) – Plaza Ballroom

Installation Partner: Diversified Technology

Supplier: ULA Group

LED Display: VuePix Infiled AR2 series

Screen Size: 24m x 4m Pixel Pitch: 2.97mm

Resolution: 8064 x 1344 pixels Display Area: 96sqm

Processing: