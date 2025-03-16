L-Acoustics and d&b audiotechnik Launch Dedicated Milan Manager Website

New central platform simplifies access to the brand-agnostic network management software

Following the successful launch of Milan Manager at InfoComm 2024, d&b audiotechnik and L-Acoustics announce the launch of milanmanager.com – a dedicated website for accessing this innovative network management solution. The platform serves as a unified resource for audio professionals and manufacturers seeking to implement Milan-AVB networks across various applications. The website provides a centralized, manufacturer-neutral location where all users can download Milan Manager software free of charge.

The launch of a dedicated Milan Manager website coincides with the release of Milan Manager V2.0. This major upgrade includes many new features, the most significant being the addition of an advanced offline mode that enables the pre-configuration of Milan-AVB networks using an embedded library of certified products. Designs can then be saved as a file for future use or directly applied to the devices once they are connected to the network.

The introduction of milanmanager.com and Milan Manager V2.0 marks a significant step in promoting the widespread adoption of Milan-AVB technology. Recently recognized by Mix Magazine with the Best of Show award, the Milan Converged Media Network specification and certification continues to demonstrate its value to the professional audio community. This initiative demonstrates both companies’ commitment to fostering an open ecosystem that benefits the entire professional audio industry.

“The launch of milanmanager.com represents a milestone in simplified network management,” said Genio Kronauer, Executive Director of R&D, Technologies and Platforms at L-Acoustics. “This dedicated platform demonstrates our commitment to making Milan-AVB technology accessible to the entire professional audio community.”

“By providing a neutral, centralized resource for Milan Manager, we’re fostering broader adoption of Milan-AVB networks across the industry,” said Matthias Christner, Head of R&D Systems & Technologies at d&b audiotechnik. “This platform will serve as a foundation for continued collaboration and innovation.”

d&b audiotechnik and L-Acoustics remain actively committed to receiving feedback from the professional audio industry, particularly members of the Avnu Alliance. This ongoing dialogue ensures Milan Manager continues to evolve to meet the needs of the broader professional audio community.

Milan Manager continues to be free to use and provides essential features including automatic device discovery, streamlined network configuration, and real-time status monitoring. The software’s intuitive interface allows users to efficiently manage Milan-AVB networks of any scale while maintaining optimal performance.

For more information and to download Milan Manager, visit: https://milanmanager.com/