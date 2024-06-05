L-Acoustics announce Regional Distribution Centre in Singapore

GEODIS, a leading global logistics provider, and L-Acoustics, the industry leader in premium professional sound, have opened their new regional distribution center in Singapore. The distribution center, the first for L-Acoustics in the Asia Pacific region, is a testament to the manufacturer’s commitment to this strategic and growing market.

“Our mission is to strengthen our ties with clients, creating a hub from which we can provide ideal support,” explains Tim Zhou, CEO APAC at L-Acoustics. “The new warehouse will enable elevated customer service and faster delivery for their important projects.”

All L-Acoustics solutions are manufactured in Europe and prior to the opening of the Singapore distribution centre, orders for customers in the Asia Pacific region were fulfilled from France. The new centre will allow the company to better support clients throughout the region, shortening delivery times and streamlining the supply chain.

L-Acoustics and GEODIS have grown a global partnership which began in 2018 when GEODIS was trusted with the distribution of the manufacturer’s products in France and Europe, with GEODIS providing L-Acoustics with global end-to-end logistics solutions covering freight, and customs and trade compliance management. The choice to partner with GEODIS for the launch of a new distribution centre in Singapore stems from the company’s supply chain expertise and track record in setting up bonded warehouses which demand licensed storage facilities with robust security measures, skilled personnel and operational capabilities aligned with local customs regulations. The Singapore distribution centre is a bonded/zero-GST (Goods and Services Tax — GST) facility.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for L-Acoustics as we expand our regional logistics hub network with the help of our partner GEODIS, aiming to bring our customers the same level of service worldwide” says Hervé Guillaume, CEO at L-Acoustics Group. “The foundation of our relationship with GEODIS is built on a shared spirit of innovation and performance, and a people-first mindset. Together, we champion hyper-care for our partners throughout all our operations.”

Hervé Guillaume, CEO L-Acoustics Group. Onno Boots, President and CEO Asia Pacific and Middle East, GEODIS celebrate the opening of the APAC distribution centre.

“This recognition of our shared values reaffirms that our commitment to excellence and care is valued by our partners,” commented Onno Boots, President and CEO of Asia Pacific and Middle East, GEODIS, “It is a testament to the strong relationships we have built, the service we provide, and the trust we’ve earned. Together, we will continue to raise the bar of excellence and support L-Acoustics in their growth.”

