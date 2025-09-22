L-Acoustics Announces Group Technologies as New Distributor for Australia and New Zealand

Leading professional sound system manufacturer strengthens regional presence with experienced pro-audio specialist

L-Acoustics, the world-leading manufacturer of premium professional sound systems, today announced the appointment of Group Technologies Australasia as its new distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership brings together two industry powerhouses committed to delivering exceptional audio solutions and support across the dynamic Australasian market. Group Technologies, based in Melbourne, brings decades of specialized experience in professional audio distribution and a proven track record in large-scale installation projects.

Immediate Market Access

Group Technologies is already operational as an authorized L-Acoustics distributor and ready to serve customers. From January 1, 2026, Group Technologies will assume exclusive distribution responsibility across Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re fired up to join forces with Group Technologies as our distributor for Australia and New Zealand. With decades leading the pro audio market, and a deep connection to their clients, they’re the perfect partner to carry the L-Acoustics torch in Oceania,” said David Cooper, Director of Sales and Business Development for APAC at L-Acoustics. “Together, through this powerful collaboration, we’ll shake up the market, back our customers with unbeatable support, and make sure L-Acoustics is heard loud and clear across Australia and New Zealand.”

Enhanced Focus and Capabilities

Group Technologies’ specialized focus on professional audio positions them ideally to represent L-Acoustics in the region. The company has built an enviable reputation for excellence in supporting high-end professional audio equipment across diverse applications and has an unwavering commitment to providing only the best products backed by best-in-class resources and support.

“We are thrilled to partner with L-Acoustics, a brand that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation in professional audio,” said Anthony Touma, General Manager, Group Technologies. “L-Acoustics’ reputation for pioneering sound reinforcement technology and their significant influence in our market makes this partnership a natural fit for Group Technologies’ mission to bring world-class brands to the Australasian market.”

This partnership delivers enhanced support and access for L-Acoustics customers across Australia and New Zealand. Customers will benefit from comprehensive local technical support, faster product access, hands-on training opportunities, and expert assistance with custom installation solutions.

“Having worked closely with the Group Technologies team as we’ve built this partnership, I’m genuinely excited about what we can achieve together. Their deep understanding of the local market and genuine passion for audio excellence makes them ideal partners. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with Anthony and his team to ensure every L-Acoustics customer in Australia and New Zealand receives the personalized attention and technical expertise they deserve. This isn’t just a business partnership – it’s the beginning of a relationship built on shared values and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in professional audio.”

Dedicated L-Acoustics Experience Center

A standout feature of the partnership is Group Technologies’ commitment to developing a specialized L-Acoustics demonstration facility in Melbourne, featuring both L-ISA immersive sound technology and Ambiance acoustic enhancement solutions. Scheduled to open in February 2026, this cutting-edge experience center will provide customers and industry professionals with hands-on access to L-Acoustics’ most advanced technologies.

“Group Technologies’ investment in this world-class demonstration space is a bold statement of vision and passion,” said Cooper. “It will be more than a showroom — it will be a destination where customers and industry leaders can step inside the magic of L-Acoustics and experience our technologies at their full potential.”

To learn more about Group Technologies, visit: grouptechnologies.com.au

More information about L-Acoustics can be found at l-acoustics.com

Main Image: Jacob Barfoed, Global Director of Sales & Sales Operations at L-Acoustics; Mark Ladewig, Managing Director at Group Technologies; Anthony Touma, General Manager at Group Technologies; and David Coper, Director of Sales & Business Development APAC at L-Acoustics