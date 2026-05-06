LOCKED AND LOADED – ENTECH rolls out new attractions

Australia’s longest-running AV trade roadshow, ENTECH, is back for 2026, touring five cities across the country with a packed one-day program of seminars, hands-on demonstrations, and the new Tech Train.

ENTECH Roadshow kicks off in Sydney on Tuesday 19 May, followed by Brisbane on Thursday 21 May, Melbourne on Tuesday 26 May, Adelaide on Thursday 28 May, and wrapping up in Perth on Tuesday 2 June.

Tech Train

A highlight of every city stop, the Tech Train runs three times daily — departing at 12:00, 1:30 and 3:00 — from the NW Group ENTECH Theatre. Hosted by Keils, the guided floor walk takes attendees through exhibitor stands to see the latest products and technologies in action. It’s the fastest way to get across what’s new without missing a thing.

Keils, your Tech Train host

New: Interactive Demo Zones

This year ENTECH introduces two brand-new interactive demo zones — an Audio Demo Zone and a Tech Demo Zone— running back-to-back 15-minute sessions throughout the day. Both zones offer attendees a close-up look at new systems from leading manufacturers, with Audio sessions running from 11:30am and Tech sessions from 12:30pm.

Keynotes in the NW Group Theatre

Hot topics! At midday, Electrical Compliance and our industry will detail the current hot mess of state-by-state regulations, test and tag, and the dreadful new electrical Certificate of Compliance risk. Be afraid, AU and NZ are the only places on earth that do Test and Tag in such a shambolic manner, and the eCoC is real: ENTECH will meet it at one of our venues.

Immediately after, join Susan Twartz as she seeks to unify the crazy Induction regimes, with some solid examples of unified venue approach. Sessions run all day in the Theatre, and like all ENTECH elements, they are free.

About ENTECH Roadshow

Running since 1994, ENTECH is a one-day trade event designed for integrators, AV designers, and end-users who want direct access to top suppliers and manufacturers. The compact format keeps things sharp — exhibitors focus on key and new products only, so conversations on the floor are worth having. With 30% of attendees carrying annual budgets of $100K or more, it’s a quality crowd.

Attendance is free for trade guests. For more information and to register, visit www.entech-roadshow.com.

Last minute single state exhibits: +61 408 498 180 exhibit@entech-roadshow.com