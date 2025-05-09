L-Acoustics DJ Breaks the Stereo Barrier:

First Complete Solution to Transform Stereo into a True Spatial Audio Experience

Game-changing technology enables DJs, clubs, and event producers to deliver fully immersive audio experiences while maintaining inherent workflows

In May 2025, L-Acoustics announced L-Acoustics DJ, a groundbreaking solution that transforms traditional stereo DJ setups into fully immersive spatial audio experiences. This comprehensive solution empowers DJs and electronic music artists to transform standard stereo content into dynamic, three-dimensional soundscapes live – all without disrupting established workflows or requiring complex technical interventions.

As audiences embrace increasingly sophisticated entertainment experiences, the potential of audio immersion in electronic music venues has remained largely untapped, with most clubs and festivals still utilizing conventional stereo or quad configurations. L-Acoustics DJ unlocks this potential by making spatial audio accessible, intuitive, and immediately playable for DJs of all technical backgrounds.

Polygon Live LDN at Crystal Palace Park: Max Cooper

“Today’s audiences seek deeper, more enveloping entertainment experiences that engage all senses,” says Scott Sugden, Director of Product Management, Solutions at L-Acoustics. “Our Immersive DJ Solution opens entirely new creative possibilities, allowing artists to craft three-dimensional sonic environments that transform how audiences physically and emotionally connect with their music.”

Live Stem Separation and Spatial Processing

At the heart of the system is L-Acoustics proprietary Source Separate technology, a low-latency machine learning-powered technology that accurately separates stereo music into multiple discrete stems, live. Unlike other stem separators on the market, these multi-channel stems route directly into a spatial mix engine, enabling immediate positioning and movement throughout the venue.

The system integrates effortlessly with both digital and analog DJ setups, requiring no changes to existing gear or techniques. DJs can control the immersive experience themselves or work with a dedicated spatial audio engineer, offering maximum creative flexibility.

For DJs: Creative Freedom with Intuitive Control

L-Acoustics DJ delivers a comprehensive ecosystem that seamlessly combines specialized hardware – including L-Acoustics loudspeakers, amplified controllers, L-ISA Processor II, and P1 networked audio processor – with purpose-built software featuring an updated L-ISA Controller with L-Acoustics DJ App, LA Network Manager, and Soundvision. This powerful combination is supported by L-Acoustics professionals who provide design assistance and on-site system calibration to ensure optimal performance.

What truly sets this technology apart is its remarkably intuitive user interface, allowing DJs to create dynamic movement, depth, and dimension without requiring extensive technical knowledge. Artists can position beats, basslines, melodies, and vocals throughout the physical space, crafting immersive audio journeys that transform ordinary performances into extraordinary multi-dimensional experiences that deeply resonate with audiences.

“Working with L-Acoustics DJ opens a whole new dimension to my performances,” says Max Cooper, who performed using the solution at L-Acoustics Keynote 2025. “What I appreciate most is how it fits right into my existing setup, and immediately I can place drums, melodies, and vocals throughout the entire space in real time without needing advance preparation. Now I can have an expanded canvas for DJ sets as well as live sets, so I can create enveloping moments where the audience is completely surrounded by different elements of the track.

“I’ve been exploring spatial audio in my work for years, but this is the first tool I’ve used that provides a DJ format solution without any complex set-up or steep learning curve. Anyone can jump right in with the simple controls, so it has a wide applicability for venues and performers to get involved with the spatial audio evolution.”

Polygon Live LDN at Crystal Palace Park: Max Cooper

For Venues and Events: A Competitive Edge

L-Acoustics DJ provides venues with a crucial competitive advantage by delivering premium audio that elevates and complements their visual productions. The system transforms ordinary spaces into immersive sonic environments that captivate audiences and create lasting impressions.

“What truly sets this solution apart is how it integrates with existing DJ workflows,” explains Hugo Heathcote, Business Development Consultant, Nightclubs at L-Acoustics. “We’ve developed a system that doesn’t require DJs to learn new skills or change their performance style – it simply expands the sonic canvas they can paint on, turning the entire venue into an instrument.”

By transforming traditional stereo sound into three-dimensional audio landscapes, L-Acoustics DJ helps venues differentiate themselves while setting new standards for live music experiences.

For the Audience: Deeper Emotional Connection

The impact on audiences is profound. At The Other Side in Amsterdam, which recently installed L-ISA immersive sound technology, patrons experience music they love dynamically throughout the space, creating a more engaging connection to performances. Owner Jasper Löwik notes that “for club-goers, this translates to a transformative experience where music moves around, above, and through them, making each performance uniquely engaging.” The immersive soundscape ensures every detail is perceived throughout the venue, fostering a deeper emotional connection to the performance. “This innovative approach not only sets The Other Side apart from other clubs, it elevates the standard for live music experiences and the audience loves it!”

L-Acoustics DJ stands at the center of the ecosystem of Source, System and Space, unlocking new creative possibilities and offering DJs, venues and audiences a tool to create, differentiate and enjoy immersive experiences not previously possible.

L-Acoustics Immersive DJ ships in fall 2025

More information about L-Acoustics DJ can be found at: https://www.l-acoustics.com/product/l-acoustics-dj/

The L-Acoustics Keynote 2025 presentation can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/5lZ-5bcLFVM

Photo Credits: Maria Zhytnikova / Red Flame Creations