LED CHINA 2023: Unexpected Tech Giants Debut in the LED Display Market

LED CHINA 2023 runs 17-19 July in Shenzhen, Futian District.

Four years of zero-COIVD policy in China have just ended, and LED CHINA and its exhibitors are ready for overseas visitors’ first visits after the hiatus. Incorporating all related sectors of LED display into one single event, LED CHINA presents six exhibition themes: LED displays, commercial displays, digital signage, stage entertainment, audio-visual integration, LED lighting & advertising signage. With all the big names of the display market gathering under one roof, LED CHINA 2023 promises a grand visual feast that visitors have been starved of for years.

China Is Still The World’s Major Manufacturing Hub for LED Displays

Advertisement

People may know that China is the best known manufacturing hub for LED and Commercial Display in the world, but do not know that over 90% of LED display manufacturers are located in Shenzhen. Presenting the latest visual trends – Mini/Miro LED applications, XR visual solutions, 3D naked-eye displays, LED cinema and more, LED CHINA 2023 will provide quality display manufacturers for thelatest tech products and solutions, and more.

Meet These Industry Giants at LED CHINA 2023 for The First Time

TCL, BOE, Samsung, and even Huawei; more and more tech giants have set foot in the LED display market, which not only injects new blood, but also accelerates technology developpment. Most importantly, all the big names just mentioned will all present at LED CHINA 2023 for the first time. Together with the famous old faces visitors are familiar with, LED CHINA 2023 will definitely be the can’t-be-missed-event of the year.

Advertisement

Visual + Audio: Experience The Full Gamut of Sound, Light, Visual and Peripheral Solutions

To make the most of your visit, besides all the visual brands, visitors will find numerous top brands for stage lighting, professional audio, AV integrated systems, and laser projectors. 2000 exhibitors in total will exhibit at LED CHINA 2023, offering solutions designed for vertical applications: Entertainment / Staging / Broadcast / Hospitality / Stadiums & Venues / Conferencing / Brand Marketing & Advertising / Experiential Design / Command & Control Rooms / Retail Environments / DOOH Networks / Conference & Multimedia / Pro AV & Installation.

July, The Prefect Time to Visit China

The new technology trends in XR, Mini/Micro LED, and LED cinema first appeared in 2020, 3 years ago. It is believed that more new launches can be expected in the upcoming months.

What’s more, travelling from Shenzhen city to Hong Kong is easy, it takes only 14 minutes by high-speed railway. Hong Kong is a city with over 1,000 flights arriving every day and visa-free access to more than 165 countries.

Special offer: Visitors can register via this link (https://www.ledchina.com/en/register-vip) to become a VIP visitor.

Website: www.LEDChina.com

Contact: info@ledchina.com