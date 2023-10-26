LED CHINA 2024, February 26-28 – the 3D Revolution is Coming

LED displays are on the cusp of a 3D video revolution. Various markets have ventured into this exciting terrain, and numerous new technologies have emerged to propel this transformation, such as XR solutions for filming, broadcasting, naked-eye 3D for advertising media and staging, LED cinema, giant sphere LED balls for architecture, and more A recent example of this transformative potential can be seen in the unveiling of The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Embrace the 3D era with LED CHINA 2024

In 2024, LED CHINA introduces a new exhibition theme: “Embracing 3D Conversion and Exploring the World of LED Displays and Their Verticals.” The event is scheduled to take place at the Shenzhen (Futian) Exhibition & Convention Center from February 26th to 28th. Co-located with Pals Asia 2024 (Professional Audio and Lighting Show, Asia 2024) and Meta Esports Show 2024, it offers a comprehensive platform encompassing video, sound, and light, featuring the latest gear and technology trends. The exhibition includes LED displays, XR solutions, naked-eye 3D displays, mini/micro LED technology, digital signage, laser projection, LED lighting and signage, stage lighting, audio-visual systems integration, VR/AR/MR, and e-sports equipment.

Explore the world’s Largest LED manufacturing hub

For those seeking reliable hardware solutions for LED displays, look no further than the world’s largest LED manufacturing hub; Shenzhen, China. LED CHINA takes place in Shenzhen, offering visitors a unique opportunity to arrange factory tours right within the city after exploring the exhibition. Supported by China’s top associations in the industry, including the Mini/Micro LED Display Industry Branch of the China Video Industry Association, the China Entertainment Technology Association, and Esport Entertainment Asia, the event will unite industry leaders under one roof. In 2023, LED China welcomed industry giants like LEYARD, BOE, HIKVISION, TCL, SKYWORTH, Hisense, bako, Lightlink, Onumen LED, Novastar, Yajiang Lighting, Soundking, and more.

Convenient Access with More Direct Flights to Hong Kong!

LED CHINA offers excellent connectivity to Hong Kong, ensuring a hassle-free experience for visitors. Located just a 14-minute train ride away from Hong Kong at the Futian Station, it’s a convenient 10-minute walk to the exhibition center. Being one of China’s prominent gateways, Hong Kong offers visitors a seamless experience, thanks to its extensive network of over 1000 international flights.

VIP Access: Secure Your Spot Now!

Experience LED CHINA 2024 as a VIP visitor. Reserve your exclusive spot on the Hidden VIP Visitor Registration Page (https://www.ledchina.com/en/register-vip/) and unlock special benefits. Join and be part of the LED and AV industry transformation.

For more information, please visit the website at www.LEDChina.com or contact the team at info@ledchina.com.