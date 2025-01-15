LED CHINA February 2025 – The Ultimate Destination for LED and Audio-Visual Solutions

Celebrating a 20-year legacy, LED CHINA 2025 is getting ready to host you on February 17-19, 2025.

Located at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, in China’s Futian District, the exhibition teams up with Pro Audio, Lighting & Systems Asia 2025 and Digital Signage China 2025 to give attendees maximum return from their visit time.

International visitors are especially welcome, with citizens from over 90 countries now enjoying visa-free entry to China. (Visa-free policy details available at https://www.ledchina.com/en/visa-free-policy.html )

If you are into LED technology, LED displays or any vertical market that uses these products, this is the show for you. Check out a video of the whole fair here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCOYDCIcZBg

Featuring over 600 top-tier Chinese exhibitors, LED CHINA 2025 will present groundbreaking innovations spanning nine key sectors: LED Displays, Commercial Displays, Digital Signage, Professional Lighting, Professional Audio, AV Integrated Systems, Metaverse VR/AR/MR/XR/3D, LED Advertising Lighting, and Advertising Signage.

Some Innovative Products highlighted at LED CHINA 2025

LED CHINA 2025 Exhibitor: Muxwave Holographic Invisible Transparent LED Screen

Holographic Invisible Transparent LED Screen

LED Transparent Invisible Screens are rapidly becoming a market favorite, with applications across stage design, live events, exhibition halls, creative cultural tourism, and more. These innovative screens offer a see-through experience where images appear to float in mid-air, creating a futuristic visual that transports attendees into a world of cutting-edge technology and innovation.

LED CHINA 2025 Exhibitor: Enbon Showcased Its Giant LED Sphere at CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Giant LED Video Sphere

One of the standout innovations to look forward to at LED CHINA 2025 is the LED Sphere Screens. Gaining massive attention after the debut of The Las Vegas Sphere, these captivating 360-degree displays are ideal for interactive experiences, public spaces, and landmarks. At CES 2024, Enbon, a key participant at LED CHINA 2025, showcased its flagship spherical screen with a 2.5mm pixel pitch and 6-meter diameter.

LED CHINA 2025 Exhibitor: 3D Digital Human Intelligent Interaction Holographic Cabin unveiled at last edition of LED CHINA

Digital Signage and AR/VR Innovations

As digitalization accelerates, digital signage, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) are becoming central to engaging customers in innovative and dynamic ways. At LED CHINA 2025, visitors will experience firsthand how these cutting-edge technologies are integrating with LED displays to create truly interactive experiences. WANGUO will present its Virtual Interactive Holographic Cabin, featuring advanced virtual assistant technology with voice interaction, emotional recognition, knowledge Q&A, and seamless human-computer interaction.

Held in the CBD Area of Shenzhen, close to Hong Kong

LED CHINA 2025 will be held at the central area in Shenzhen, “China’s Silicon Valley” – a hub for innovation and manufacturing – just 14 minutes from Hong Kong by high-speed rail. Visitors can explore Hong Kong’s attractions or take advantage of affordable direct flights from Hong Kong International Airport.

