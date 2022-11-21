Liberals & Nationals commit to establishing Events Victoria

Nov 21 saw the first substantial Event Industry policy announcement for the Victorian election.

Importantly, the policy includes most of what so many in the Event Industry pushed for with the Save Victorian Events campaign.

The full policy can be found here on pages 33-35: https://www.realsolutionsvic.com.au/Uploads/38013188540753459CXF_main-vicliberal-site-2022/real-solutions-plan-november-2022.pdf

Here is a summary of the key parts relating to the Event Industry (quoting directly from the plan):

Victorian Events Strategy

Victoria’s events industry employs about 70,000 people, runs more than 120,000 events a year and contributes over $12 billion a year to our economy.

A Matt Guy Liberals and Nationals Government will implement an enhanced Victorian Events Strategy with initiatives including:

• The establishment of Events Victoria – a new body with a clear mandate to support, develop and promote Victoria’s event industry.

• A new $150 million Local Events Attraction and Development Fund to assist local communities to run local festivals, shows, entertainment and business events.

• Support for the enhancement of events workforce skills.

• The establishment of a new industry-led ministerial taskforce with a direct voice to government.

• The promotion of Victoria as a major, worldclass exporter of event services.

• Within the first 100 days holding a forum with Victoria’s leading arts, sport and hospitality leaders to explore ideas to restore our visitor and event economy.

• Funding a new, $10 million business event attraction package to attract and host business and industry events to build our reputation as a leader in fields in which we wish to create future jobs and industries including:

Health and Medicine

Clean Energy, Zero Emissions and Recycling

Rare Earths and Minerals Processing

Food, Fibre and Beverages

Creative Industries, Arts and Design

Defence, Aerospace Technologies

Transport and Logistics Technologies

Digital Transformation

Construction Technologies

• Conducting a strategic assessment of Victoria’s existing major conference, functions and events venues to ascertain if there is a need for a new or enhanced Exhibition and Conferencing Complex in Victoria.

• Working with the operators of Victoria’s existing major conference, functions and events venues on a new, collaborative marketing exercise to ensure that existing conference space is filled and maintained.

• Re-establish a new, business-led Victorian Major Events Company to restore Melbourne and Victoria’s reputation as the events capital of Australia, with a renewed focus on securing more, and better, set-piece events.

• Continue to fund a comprehensive and diverse major events program to secure new, show-piece events for Melbourne and Regional Victoria.

This is a very significant policy announcement that recognises the Event Industry as an industry in its own right and as an industry that makes a huge contribution to Victoria in so many ways: socially and economically. Importantly, it focuses on the people and businesses that are Victoria’s Event Industry.

And, includes a dedicated Events Victoria to support, develop and promote Victoria’s Event Industry.

It is a direct result of the efforts of the thousands of event people that were part of the Save Victorian Events campaign over the last two years.