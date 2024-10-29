“Life’s better with Australian Music”

Missy Higgins, Tony Armstrong, Ayesha Madon and TikTok get behind this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

Australian music industry charity Support Act has announced a star studded lineup of ambassadors to kick off the next phase of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day – the annual campaign that raises funds for the charity’s work supporting Australian music workers in crisis.

Ambassadors Missy Higgins, Tony Armstrong and Ayesha Madon are among a who’s-who of famous Australian faces of music, screen and sport who have thrown their support behind the fundraiser. Joining them is entertainment platform TikTok, who are supporting the campaign with a special announcement coming Friday 1 November.

The news accompanies the release of a community service announcement produced by Mushroom Creative House featuring Missy Higgins, Tony Armstrong and Ayesha Madon alongside Alice Ivy, Becca Hatch, Dale Tanner, DAMI IM, Dan Sultan, Darcy Moore, Go-Jo, Grace Joan & the Giants, ILLY, James Johnston, Lotte Gallagher, Max Jackson, Nathan Cavaleri, Ninajirachi, Nooky, Sam McGovern, SHAMITA, Vera Blue, WILSN, 100% That Tim, and triple j Drive’s Abby Butler and Tyrone Pynor.

Missy Higgins says of her ambassador status, “It’s great to be joining so many amazing Australian voices supporting Ausmusic T-Shirt Day this year. Not only are we celebrating the brilliant depth of incredible Australian music, but the campaign helps to keep the music playing for everyone working in Australian music by raising funds for Support Act.”

Melbourne/Naarm based musician Alice Ivy, whose song ‘Howlin at the New Moon (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)’ provides the funky groove and sublime bassline to soundtrack to the video suite, says: “I was stoked to be asked to be involved – Support Act do really important work for musicians like myself, people on our teams, and everyone working in our industry really, so I’m glad I can give back.”

A number of ambassadors have also contributed an exclusive design for the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day premium t-shirt range, joining the likes of Paul Kelly, Powder Finger, Royel Otis, G Flip, The Wolfe Brothers and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and more. There is also a special Mobmusic T-shirt curated by triple j Blak Out presenter and artist Nooky. You can still buy a campaign-exclusive premium t-shirt from the range while stocks last – and to have it in time for the big day!

Support Act CEO, Clive Miller said: “With Ausmusic Month upon us, now is the time to create a fundraising team at work or with friends, make sure that you have your Ausmusic t-shirt at the ready, and to wear and donate now or any time in the lead up to, and on, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day on 28 November. Remember, Life’s better with Australian music and this is our opportunity to help raise urgently needed funds to support music workers across the country doing it tough.”

There are several ways to get involved and support Ausmusic T-Shirt Day this year.

Wear: buy a t-shirt from the premium t-shirt range while stocks last, or wear your favourite Ausmusic merch on 28 November to celebrate the Australian music industry at every level.

And donate: donations to the campaign can be made at ausmusictshirtday.org.au

Sign up to fundraise: There’s still time to join the likes of APRA AMCOS, ARIA, ALH, Always Live, Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, CUB, CrewCare, Google, Heaps Normal, Live Nation, Moshtix, Oztix,Sennheiser, Soundmerch, Spotify, Youtube Music, and the 303 other Ausmusic enthusiasts who have already signed up or created a team. Rally your friends, family and work crew to jointly raise funds for the campaign.

Share the love: on social media using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday and tagging on TikTok – @support_act @triplejradio and @aria

Or on Instagram – @supportact @triple_j @aria_official @mushroomcreativehouse @gildanbrandsaustralia @aami_insurance